The Economic Freedom Fighters is giving supporters the opportunity to look snazzy at the 10th anniversary birthday bash

The party has released a wide range of 10th anniversary merchandise that retails from R80 to R900

Some EFF supporters are happy to buy the merch, while some South Africans said the items should be free because of the party's communist principles

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has released new 10th-anniversary merchandise ahead of its big celebration on 29 July.

EFF is selling 10th anniversary merchandise to its loyal supporters. Images: ER Lombard & Phill Magakoe

The Red Berets supporters have a wide range of clothing items to pick from if they want to look the part at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

EFF 10th anniversary merchandise available for sale

With less than 50 days before the EFF's much-anticipated event, the party released a promotional video of the different types of merch supporters can buy.

Since the release of the merch, some items seemed to have already been grabbed by dedicated supporters.

Here are some of the items sold by the EFF and how much they cost:

EFF red jack (June edition) retails for R900,

EFF red and black hoodies retail for R500,

EFF 10th anniversary T-Shirts retail for R200,

EFF 10th anniversary golf shirts retail for R300 and

EFF red doeks retail for R80 each.

EFF on a fundraising drive

The Red Berets has been rallying supporters for donations to fund its big birthday bash. According to TimesLIVE, the party has asked supporters to donate anything from cows, groceries, T-shirts and buses for the much-anticipated party.

Similar to the ANC's style of fundraising, the EFF will also host a gala dinner before the 10th anniversary main party, and tickets for the premium platinum package were sold quickly for R1.2 million.

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's merchandise

@Straigh41977069 said:

"Some will sacrifice food from their kids' plates for this jacket . The priorities of some voters are always strange."

@issi778866 said:

"Why are you selling this? You're Communists, right? Why don't you take money from your parliamentary members and then distribute the merchandise for free to your supporters?"

@ErnestMayiki said:

"Can’t you make t-shirts available at provincial offices, this online is not helping us?"

