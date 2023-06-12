South African rapper K.O took to social media to announce the date of his upcoming one-man show

MrCashtime said eager beavers can already book their tickets for the concert scheduled for next month

K.O's fans reacted to the announcement with excitement and said the show will go down in history

K.O urged his fans to pre-book tickets for his upcoming one-man show. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O is one of the most legendary artists in the entertainment industry with an impressive musical catalogue.

K.O shares details about anticipated Live At The Hill music concert

The rapper is ready for his fans to experience his body of work live in concert without any supporting acts.

The SETE hitmaker announced on his Twitter page that he will have a one-man concert at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on July 29. He urged fans to book their ticket now at Webtickets for as little as R200.

Hip-hop heads say they are ready for music event at Constitution Hill

The news got hip-hop lovers hyped, and they mentioned they have great expectations for the anticipated show.

One stan even begged to be one of the photographers at K.O's concert because they want to soak in all the action up close.

See the tweet below:

Mzansi peeps say they are ready for K.O's show

@OrkneySays said:

"It is going to be for the history books."

@Rawviewsphotos asked:

"Can I be one of the photography team Mr Mdlul ?"

@MfanafuthiNgw16 stated:

"To the top King."

@DeeAyyTee1 added:

"Grootman where can I get a SW jacket? I want to rock it at the concert, the one I had got stolen."

@princes60540812

"Ngakhohlwa ukbatshela, bafake i uniform ye family. Suggestion nje, kungaba nice."

K.O asks for prayers to win 'BET' award for best international act, Mzansi rallies behind him: “Well deserved”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that rapper K.O has been nominated for Best International Act at the BET Awards 2023.

K.O has asked his fans to pray for him to win this award as it is not won based on votes. K.O took to his social media and expressed his gratitude for being nominated. He then asked for prayers and blessings so he could win the award.

Source: Briefly News