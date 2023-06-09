Rapper K.O has been nominated at the BET Awads 2023 under the Best International Act

Since the award is not won based on votes, he has asked his fans to join him in prayer so he can take this one home

The rapper's fans noted how he barely gets recognised at home, so him winning this award would be a game changer

K.O has been nominated for the Best International Act at the 'BET Awards 2023'. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Rapper K.O has been nominated for the Best International Act at the BET Awards 2023.

K.O has asked his fans to pray for him to win this award as it is not won based on votes.

Mr Cashtime asks Mzansi to join him in prayer so he can take the BET award home

K.O took to his social media and expressed his gratitude for being nominated. He then asked for prayers and blessings so he could win the award.

In his tweet, he wrote:

"Grateful. PS: No voting option, please slide me your prayers and blessings. uMfoka Mdluli thanks you."

Fans rally behind the rapper and pray for him to take this award

According to ZAlebs, when K.O did not win any of his seven nods at the Metro FM Awards, fans were angered that he got snubbed. His single SETE featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie, was dubbed the song of the year by many people.

Upon learning about this international nomination, fans started rooting for him to win it.

@IMatterthereal said:

"Congratulations, king. Finally."

@soso_spayi shared:

"They didn't recognise you at home, but the world saw you."

@SiyaSheldon7 said:

"Congratulations."

@Tony_Bhasoni said:

"I may walk under the valley of the shadow of death, I'd rather crack jokes and see the devil laughing. May the Lord hand it over to you."

@wandaluv shared:

"This here is yours bro, you got this. The world sees your talent bro."

@27Ngubeni shared:

"The recognition for me Skhandisa says it all I am overwhelmed. Let's celebrate the nomination Ntokozo it's a win to me. The greatest of all time."

@A_Jay_S_A said:

"May the Lord bless you with this one and bring it home, you deserve it grootman."

@PAPIKY_93 said:

"The nomination is a win its self.....I hope you also win the award....well done and good luck."

K.O blames himself for being underrated

K.O was a guest on Drinks with Noms, he said:

“I’ve never done just the K.O concert back home. Where, if you walk through those doors you are solely going in there to see this man. My peers have done that. You’re talking about Cassper Nyovest, even AKA, and all those kinds of people. I’ve never done that.

“As much as people might say I don’t get enough flowers, to a certain degree, I’m the very reason I don’t get some of those flowers. Because I don’t give them the reason to put me on that pedestal sometimes.”

K.O tightens security when visiting Durban

In a previous report by Briefly News K.O tightened up his security personnel following the tragic death of his close friend, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Mzansi told him to relax a bit as he was not the target. Several other musicians took the necessary precautions when out in public.

