K.O, Blxckie and Young Stunna found themselves topping Twitter trends after fans agreed that their song Sete is the song of the year

Sete was a major hit among fans as it reached millions of views within weeks after its release

The song dominated most of the country's radio stations including Kaya FM, Metro FM and Energy FM

Sete is the undisputed song of the year after dominating many radio stations. The song has been making major waves in the music industry since its release.

K.O, Blxckie and Young Stunna’s song 'Sete' has been crowned song of the year by fans. Image: @blxckie, @youngstunna_rsa and @mrcashtime.

Source: Instagram

The song has been charting trends and raking in views throughout the year. Responding to the massive success, Mr Cashtime headed to his Twitter page to thank fans for their continued support. He wrote:

"Thank you for the #1 spot yet again & thank you for 15 million views #SETE"

Twitter has been filled with mixed reactions from music lovers who crowned K.O's hit, the song of the year.

Fans react to Sete being crowned song of the year

@Cya_Mbuso said:

"I'm sad that #Sete might be overshadowed by the passing of Mampintsha. I truly believe K.O deserves it man, his one of SA's hardest working artist with unmatched consistency and that record is fire. I really pray he gets Song Of The Year on Ukhozi FM futhi!"

@Owami_Dlamini commented:

"What I love about Sete is that it cuts through all tribal groups and all provinces. Unlike ngeke which is a KZN sentimental song since the recent passing of Big Nuz singer Mampintsha."

