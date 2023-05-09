K.O, the South African musician who was nominated seven times but didn't win any award at the Metro FM Music Awards.

South African musician Ntokozo Mdluli, popularly known as K.O, recently broke his silence about being snubbed at the Metro FM Music Awards.

K.O emphasizes staying positive after being snubbed at Metro FM Awards

The rapper acknowledges that awards are unpredictable and not the be-all and end-all

The rapper, who was nominated seven times but did not win any awards, spoke about the experience in an interview with Zimoja while attending shows in the UK. Despite his disappointment, K.O maintained a positive attitude, stating that being nominated was already a blessing for him.

In the interview, K.O acknowledged that awards are a "seesaw" for any artist, with wins and losses being unpredictable. He emphasized that it's important for artists to maintain a level of sanity and focus on the things that matter, such as being able to make a living from their music.

He also reflected on his growth and maturity in the industry, realizing that awards are not the be-all and end-all.

K.O's response to the snub is praised by fans for its maturity and humility

Despite not winning any award at the Metros, fans continue to support the musician. In a recent Twitter post, tweeps rallied around the Cara Cara rapper.

K.O tweeted:

"My dawg Kiernan AKA Forbes Your legacy is eternal ❤️ Congrats to the megacy "

@sparx_ltd said:

"#SETE is the song of the year. Finish and klaar. They did you dirty my GOAT "

@KatekanFortune said:

"Please people just say we sorry we didn't vote for Sete...KO big ups man "

@AyandaMbatha4 said:

"Classy response @MrCashtime We will continue to stream your music on @Spotify and buy tickets to your shows.We will definitely miss your collaboration with #AKA."

@the_mavrix said:

"Your humility and maturity is refreshing dawg. We all know #MetroFMAwards did you wrong but it's whatever."

@Sbu_Ntsepeng said:

"Thank you for responding in this dignified manner. We ALL know AKA would have never responded like this. If #SETE was his song, he would be telling us nonstop that he DESERVED to win. This makes you a true GOAT!"

