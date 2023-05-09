AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes, have gone viral after a video of them celebrating AKA's Metro FM Music Awards made the rounds

The Forbes showed off spectacular ballroom dances that left many people speechless for different reasons

While many internet users admired Lynn and Tony's dance moves, others praised the former couple for remaining friends even after their divorce

AKA's parents Lynn and Tony Forbes' celebration of their son's recent awards has been the talk of the town.

The assassinated rapper walked away as the biggest winner at the 17th instalment of the Metro FM Awards, which was held in Mbombela Stadium Mpumalanga.

Lynn and Tony Forbes celebrate AKA's Metro FM Awards trophies

According to News24, Supa Mega was nominated in six categories but won four, including Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop. AKA's parents were present at the awards event and delivered an emotional message.

A video of Lynn and Tony pulling off the smoothest ballroom dances trended days after the ceremony. @MDNnewss claimed Lynn and Tony were celebrating the Company rapper's awards.

Mzansi impressed with Lynn and Tony Forbes' dance moves and co-parenting style

It's no secret that Tony and Lynn divorced. Even before AKAbefore died, most people knew that they were just co-parents.

With co-parenting being portrayed negatively on social media, many people were surprised that Lynn and Tony have no resentment towards one another.

@restingbae said:

"Wonderful stuff I wish to have seen this side of AKA’s parents while he was alive; he would’ve hyped them up so much #RIPAKA"

@OfentseShezi shared:

"I like how they co-parented their kids. No drama but just two parents celebrating their child’s achievements. Good for them!"

@LaPolymath posted:

"This is beautiful. I wish them healing and comfort."

@SenoritaMame replied:

"Grief brings people closer."

@condokay commented:

"This is so cute."

@Phenyoza also said:

"This is healthy co-parenting ❤️❤️"

@TlhalefoBooi added:

"Co-parenting displayed in such a positive light is heartwarming to see. Kudos to them!"

