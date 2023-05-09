A video of Kairo Forbes singing her assassinated father AKA's song Lemons (Lemonade) at the Metro FM Awards went viral

This was after Supa Mega and Nasty C won the Best Song Collaboration award for the popular song, and the seven-year-old celebrated by singing

Many people were moved by the clip, while others thanked AKA's loyal fans for voting and making Kairo happy

Kairo Forbes sang AKA's 'Lemons (Lemonade)' at Metro FM Music Awards.

Kairo was a proud daughter after her father won Best Song Collaboration for his smash single Lemons (Lemonade), which he featured with Nasty C.

Other than winning Best Song Collaboration, News24 reported that Supa Mega also bagged three other trophies, including Artist of the Year, Best Male Artis and Best Hip Hop.

Video of Kairo Forbes singing Lemons (Lemonade) trends

SABC1 took to Twitter to share a backstage video of Kairo, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes and father, Tony Forbes, at the Metro FM Music Awards.

In the video, the presenter Kuhle Adams asked Kairo what the Best Song Collaboration trophy meant to her, and she replied that she loved that her dad was honoured by the award ceremony. Kuhle then asked her to sing Lemons (Lemonade), and she sang the lyrics word for word.

Check out the adorable video below:

Mzansi finds Kairo Forbes' version of AKA's song Lemons (Lemonade) cute

The cute seven-year-old also sang the hit song when she accepted her father's award. Kairo made the crowd sing along with her in a video posted by @newslivesa, and it was the cutest thing ever.

Here are some reactions from AKA's fans, the Megacy:

@BasilCK_ said:

"This is wholesome "

@iamlofelo shared:

"What a star "

@_tshepybabe replied:

"I teared up a bit."

@realgedeza commented:

"Let me just say, thank you to all who voted for him I really wanted him to win "

@berlzito posted:

"Kairo is her father's daughter That "come on sing with me" reminded me so much of Supa Mega."

@MILLIONAIRE_624 also said:

"God bless this beautiful child ❤️"

Kairo Forbes celebrates AKA’s four Metro FM Awards in a viral video, SA moved

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes celebrated her father AKA's four Metro FM Music Awards wins.

According to News24, the rapper, murdered on Florida Road in Durban, walked away as the biggest winner at the 17th instalment of the ceremony.

One of AKA's fans, @ForzaNocta_, shared a video of Kairo with two of the four awards AKA won at the Metro FM Music Awards.

