In what can only be described as a bittersweet moment, slain rapper AKA received four awards at the Metro FM event last night

His devastated parents and daughter tearfully accepted the prize and paid tribute to the rapper

Mzansi fought back the tears as young Kairo Forbes confidently sang a tribute to her dad during the ceremony

Last night's FM award ceremony delivered all the sparkle and glamour that it has become known for. But the famous event will be remembered for a more tearful moment. Mzansi was inconsolable as AKA's family accepted an award on his behalf.

AKA's parents and daughter collect his Metro FM Award. Image: @METROFMSA

In tribute to the late rapper, parents Lynn and Tony Forbes and daughter Kairo Owethu Forbes braved the stage to accept the honour. Even the coldest heart couldn't stop crying.

AKA's mom says the rapper's career has come full circle

The performer was one of the night's biggest winners. Awards for "Best Collaboration," "Best Hip Hop Artist," "Best Male Artist," and "Artist of the Year" all went to AKA.

Lynn Forbes, accepting the prize on her son's behalf, remarked that he had "come full circle" in his career. She remembered when he accepted an award for the first time on the Metro FM stage.

Watch the video here:

Video of Kairo Forbes singing tribute to her dad breaks Mzansi's heart

In a moving on-stage moment, Young Kairo performed one of her father's songs, proving she was just like him. Mzansi could only provide supportive comments during the emotional period.

Briefly News compiled some heartbreaking comments:

@MapuleR1 sent well wishes:

"AWESOME long live AKA, his family is in a better place of acceptance. Izinkabi may have taken his body from us, but he’s a legend, and legends live forever through their legacy. Those royalties must all go to Kairo."

@Deepc5605 shared a tribute:

@BrassworldZA wished AKA could see this:

"This is very sad. History was made, and he isn’t here to witness it. My heart breaks for his family."

