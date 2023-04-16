AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, opened up about how she's been coping since her son was murdered in Durban

Lynn sat down for an in-depth interview with a magazine and posted a snippet of the chat on Instagram

The late rapper's mom can be seen explaining the "excruciating" pain she has been through in the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

During an in-depth interview with a magazine, Lynn Forbes spoke about being AKA's mother. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

YouMagazine interviewed Lynn Forbes about the trauma she's been through since her son AKA was gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban two months ago.

AKA's mother posted a clip on her Instagram page showing the behind the scene of the difficult interview pouring her heart out.

Lynn Forbes talks about the power of storytelling

Supa Mega's mom also penned a moving caption about dealing with traumatic events and said that speaking has positively impacted her mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"By telling our stories, especially the difficult and life-changing ones, we find a way to make sense of our complex human experiences.

Storytelling can help us deal with stressful and traumatic events, help us recognise the control we have over our thoughts, emotions and actions, and help us release our feelings, so we can grow beyond them and empower ourselves and others to become more resilient in our daily lives."

See Lynn's Instagram post below:

Mzansi people write comforting messages on Lynn's Instagram

@charneycbsza said:

"Kiernan would be so proud of all of you now, his light shines daily. Amazing Family, blessings to all of you."

choices_shapwa wrote:

"I just care about you the most because you are his mother and you carried him for nine months. It's sad and I know your grief is genuine and it's coming from the heart. May God help you to overcome your pain mama. ❤️"

@veeketli mentioned: commented:

"We need a reality show about the Forbes family, Kiernan was part of us and so is the family. Please give us a reality show."

@sugarplum._lewis mentioned:

"We love you Aunty Lynn ❤️. We miss him."

carolyn_carew shared:

"Absolutely agree. Telling one’s story of the role the person played in your life and yours in theirs helps towards the healing from all the trauma and grief one experiences after the loss of a loved one."

@shaunellekulshekaran stated:

"Supermom."

@bonganiskin added:

"Omg, you are such a brave woman."

@chrissynozie commented:

"Beautiful and strong glammy.❤️"

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes says ‘Company’ rapper’s assassination has her life falling apart, Mzansi comforts her

Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, spoke about life after her son was murdered outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. Two months after the assassination on February 10, Lynn said she's still coming to terms with Supa Mega's death.

This heartbreaking revelation came after Lynn spoke about the suspects' arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News