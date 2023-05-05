Nadia Nakai has revealed that she is still mourning her late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes who died in February

The rapper who recently got back to gigging and dropped hints that she is back in the studio shared a touching post on her page

Nadia said she can't wait for the time when she will think of the All Eyes On Me rapper and smile instead of crying

AKA's death was a huge blow to Nadia Nakai. The pair were attached at the hip going to shows together, on vacations and sweet dates.

Bragga has been open about her grieving process and taking her fans through the journey.

Nadia Nakai gives update on how she has been doing since AKA's death

Nadia Nakai has been using her social media pages to remember her late boyfriend. The rapper has been sharing cute never seen pictures and videos of the moments they shared.

According to TimesLIVE, the More Drugs rapper recently updated her followers on how she has been doing. Although still trying to take one day at a time, Nadia admitted that she still cries when she thinks of AKA.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bragga poured her heart out to her man who was murdered in February. She wrote:

"So many spaces I'm in where I can't help but imagine you in them.

"I can't wait to get to the point where I think about you and smile, and not think about you and hold back my tears."

AKA's mother Lynn Forbes reveals Nadia Nakai drove to Durban the night AKA was murdered

Speaking during an interview with eNCA, Lynn Forbes shared how the family reacted after hearing the shocking news of AKA's death.

Glammy said she was faced with the tough task of relaying the news to AKA's daughter with DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes. She also noted that Nadia Nakai drove to Durban after hearing the news.

Nadia Nakai talks about her hopes to move on after AKA’s death, Mzansi reacts: “You’ll find love again”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has addressed that she does not plan to spend the rest of her life alone. Nadia was candid about her plans for a committed relationship.

In the tweet, Nadia drew a comparison to her grandmother. The rapper's grandmother is used to being alone, but that's not something she wants for herself.

