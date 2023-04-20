Media reports recently claimed that one of the men linked to AKA's murder had dropped his bail request

Siphamandla Ngcobo, who was linked to the getaway car used on Durban's Florida Road on February 10, forfeited his bail after an identity parade delay

Ngcobo's lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, still maintains that he had no involvement in AKA's assassination

Siphamandla Ngcobo, one of four suspects arrested in connection with AKA's murder, has abandoned his bail request.

Siphamandla Ngcobo, accused of AKA's murder, has dropped his bail request for now. Image: @akaworldwide

Police arrested Ngcobo and three other suspects at a Cape Town shopping centre in March. They were linked to the car seen in the CCTV footage fleeing the scene after AKA was shot on February 10 on Durban's Florida Road.

News24 reported that Siphamandla allegedly stole the Mercedez-Benz from a man named Mr Ndlovu and used it as a getaway car from AKA's murder scene.

Man linked to AKA's death abandons bail

According to TimesLIVE, Ngcobo appeared for the third time in the Durban Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with robbery.

There was supposed to be an identity parade where eyewitnesses would prove whether or not he committed the robbery, but there was a delay.

The news publication further reported that the identity parade did not go as planned because there were not enough people to queue up, and he decided to forfeit his bail for now.

Siphamandla Ngcobo's lawyer says he's not linked to AKA's murder

Since the arrest of AKA's murderers, many people who want justice for the Company rapper have been concerned that the police arrested the wrong people.

When the four suspects were taken into custody from Cape Town to Durban, Supa Mega's fans feared that the war with the killers was far from over, especially since the other three suspects were later released.

Adding to the fear, Siphamandla's lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, has maintained that he is not connected to AKA's murder, even though the car he "stole" was linked to the assassination.

All that remains to be seen is whether Ngcobo will also walk away freely when the identity parade occurs on May 4 when he appears in court again.

AKA's dad Tony Forbes speaks on family's safety after rapper's assassination

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's father, Tony Forbes acknowledged all of Mzansi people's safety concerns following the rapper's death.

Since the assassination, fans of the Mass Country rapper were worried that the killers would go after his family.

According to ZAlebs, Tony Forbes spoke with YOU magazine about the aftermath of AKA's death.

