Life after football for the former Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein is going very smoothly and well

The former midfielder is making a lot of millions through his construction company, Gift HSE PTY (Ltd)

The star shared a picture of him during a construction and also announced that he has a construction company and what services they are offering

It is encouraging to see many retired South African footballers still making money and maintaining their lifestyles even after their soccer careers have ended.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein on how he makes his millions

The South African former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein had social media buzzing after sharing how he is making millions even after his football career.

Like other former footballers, Ekstein happily announced on his Instagram page that he has a successful construction company that is making him a lot of money. The company, Gift HSE PTY (Ltd), is Ektsein's baby, and he also shared what services they are offering as a construction company.

He wrote:

"We are excited to announce our company @gift.hse PTY LTD @gift.hse PTY LTD, we believe that a home is more than just a physical structure. It’s a sanctuary where memories are made and moments are cherished. That’s why we’re dedicated to building homes that stand the test of time and become a part of your family’s story. Our mission is to craft spaces that bring people together and create a sense of belonging. We’re not just building houses, we’re building homes of everlasting memories. Our Services: Civil and Construction, Building/ Demolition, House Plans, New Dwelling / Renovation, Painting/ Paving/ Tiling and Flooring, Plumbing / Electrical. Please follow @gift.hse PTY LTD for more information."

