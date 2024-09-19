The former South African football player Junior Khanye bought himself a new BMW car

A picture of the star standing next to his new sports car was shared by an online user on Twitter (X)

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Khanye getting a new ride

Junior Khanye gets himself a new ride. Image: @junior_khanye13

The South African former football player Junior Khanye recently pampered himself with a luxurious gift.

Junior Khanye buys a new BMW ride

The former Kaizer Chiefs FC footballer Junior Khanye has made headlines once again on social media as the star bought himself a new car.

Earlier, an online user, @SAFootClassics, shared a picture of the former football star on their Twitter (X) page standing next to his new luxurious sport BMW car at a dealership.

The Twitter (X) user captioned the picture:

"Junior Khanye gets a new ride."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Junior Khanye's new ride

Shortly after the online user posted the picture of the star's new ride, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say:

@XekiHlongwane wrote:

"He bought it with an appointment letter. He is so lucky, is this his 5th-second chance."

@bad_option88 said:

"New job, new ride and new teeth loading."

@LindaDX1 responded:

"He grabbed the 2nd chance in life with both hands."

@NgomaneHopewell responded:

"Talking about Kaizer Chiefs makes him money hey, it was first a Mini Cooper, a Quantum and now a BMW."

@DylanFritz6 replied:

"Hope he learned from the past and not fall into the same situation AGAIN."

@OPChairlady commented:

"Let him cook shame, he deserves everything coming his way."

@Nkosana711 reacted:

"He will be back in 5 years crying about being broke."

Kaizer Chiefs welcome defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe back

As reported by Briefly News, defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has returned to training for Kaizer Chiefs after he recovered from a shoulder injury.

The Botswanan international defender was injured while playing for his country in November 2023 but is now available for selection.

