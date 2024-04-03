Junior Khanye, a former Kaizer Chiefs player, has slammed forward Christian Saile and called the Congolese player a 'skelm'

The former winger says a number of players are to blame for Chiefs' 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Some fans have disagreed with Khanye's criticism of Saile while others back the former star's views

Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Junior Khanye says Christian Saile is too selfish. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook / theofficial.junior_khanye13 @ Instagram

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye called Christian Saile a 'skelm' due to the forward's selfish play during the 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC.

The former player also laid into a number of Kaizer Chiefs players as Khanye believes the side are not living up to their full potential.

Saile is robbing Chiefs of goals

Chiefs confirmed their 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking on the iDiski TV Youtube channel, Khanye said Saile wasting his chance after coming off the bench, during the 1-0 loss.

Khanye said:

“Kaizer Chiefs brought in Saile(second-half), who kept making wrong decisions. Every time he gets the ball, he cuts inside and shoots. I will tell you the truth, he is a ‘skelm’. Every time he cuts in, he shoots."

It is not the first time Khanye has spoken about his former team after he stated coach Cavin Johnson should give young midfielder Sikhelo Zwane more game time.

Fans are divided over Khanye's views

Following the criticism by Khanye, some feels he is being to harsh on Saile while others say the Congolese forward was a better player than him.

Lucky Molefe thought Saile done well:

"I actually taught Saile came in and did much better than other players. It could be the lack of not trusting other players to do better when he passes the ball, hence he feels the need to shoot. I think he is more of a striker than a supplier. He can do better for sure in a good team I think. With Chiefs right now no one will shine."

Abzar Abbey Seema thinks Khanye should not be talking:

"A Skelm with more goals than you."

Agreement Fanani agrees with Khanye:

"Your always telling the truth bro."

Gift Kwati thinks Saile was good:

"Saile was better than all KC players on the field and a better than you Toothi."

Thandiwe Thandy thinks Khanye just wants the best for Chiefs:

"Junior always tells truth yes. It's painful because we think he hate Chiefs but Junior love Chiefs. He wants the best for Chiefs."

