Msunduzi Municipality’s PR councillor Mahmood Oumar has resigned from the ANC and joined the MK Party

Oumar said his decision to desert the ruling party was heavily influenced by its failure to address service delivery issues

He further explained that his move to join the recently formed MK Party was not an attempt to get a position

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Former ANC Msunduzi councillor Mahmood Oumar said the ANC failed to address service delivery. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Msunduzi Municipality’s PR councillor Mahmood Oumar is the latest ANC member to defect to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Mahmood Oumar ditches ANC for MK party

Oumar said the ruling party’s failure to address service delivery issues in KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg area had influenced his decision. According to The Witness, Oumar explained that he was not joining the MKP to get a position in the political party.

MKP regional co-ordinator Reggie Ngcobo welcomed Oumar and said he believed the new member’s vision strengthened the organisation.

“I believe that it will also make us a better movement because our task is to unite the people of South Africa and also to bring dignity to the marginalised.”

Penny Penny dumps ANC for MK Party

Musician and Giyani Municipality councillor Papa Penny Penny was another ANC councillor who joined the MK party weeks before the General Election.

Penny Penny, born Gezani Eric Kobane, was reportedly critical in garnering support for the party in Giyani and Mopani’s Norman Mashabane region. According to The Citizen, the singer was a local municipality representative for over a decade.

Briefly News reported that the iconic singer was also unveiled as one of the famous faces to join the party’s rally at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024.

Baleka Mbete believes the ANC will win the elections

Briefly News reported that ANC Veteran Baleka Mbete believed the ruling party would win the upcoming elections on 29 May.

Mbete said it was evident that the ANC was still a favourite for many South Africans.

She also noted that while the MK Party might be a thorn in the way for the ANC, the party remained unshaken.

