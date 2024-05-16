President Cyril Ramaphosa said the state would compensate the families and victims of the George collapse

Ramaphosa said the government would roll out the compensation through the relevant government structures

The President announced his decision during his visit to George in the Western Cape on 16 May 2024

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked rescue workers during his visit to the George building collapse, during which he pledged to compensate the victims. Image: george.gov.za

Source: UGC

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would compensate the bereaved families of the workers lost in the collapse of the George building, in the Western Cape.

While addressing family members, said the state would also assist the hospitalised workers to receive treatment and pay for the funeral costs of the deceased. Ramaphosa, however, pointed out that the relevant government entities would deal with the compensation details:

The President was in George on 16 May 2024 following the fatal collapse of the partially built residential building on 6 May 2024. The death toll stood at 33, with 19 workers still unaccounted for.

According to The Presidency, Ramaphosa’s visit started at the Eden Disaster Operations Centre before moving to George Municipal Civic Centre Hall, where he met the victims and their families. The President was joined by various cabinet ministers, members of the Western Cape government, and officials from the Garden Route District Municipality.

The day before the President’s visit, the family of one of the first victims identified after the collapse performed an African traditional ritual at the site. Andile Magxwalisa's family said the ceremony was to fetch his spirits to ensure that his soul rests in peace.

South Africans were unimpressed by the President's commitment

Many netizens were displeased with Ramaphosa's promises while addressing the families of the victims of the George collapse.

@ladydebidebz1 asked:

“But, shouldn't you be instituting an urgent investigation & prosecuting those responsible for this tragedy?”

@FelixKambule pointed out:

“Marikana widows are still waiting ✋.”

@SAMYCOUNTYR888

“You never went to Diepsloot where citizens are dying everyday ”

@ramiluzo

“We are in trouble with this chap; he is pro-illegal immigrants, as the WEF dictates.”

@Sandile79586242

“You must know what is happening in your own yard (South Africa), a man must know his yard inch by inch.”

Miracle in George building collapse as worker survives 118 hours trapped under

Briefly News reported that a man was rescued after being stuck under rubble for more than 118 hours during the collapse of the George building.

The Western Cape government said Gabriel Gumba was found when rescue workers removed a slab from what they believed to be the third floor.

The 32-year-old, who couldn’t move due to the weight on his legs, was immediately rushed to the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News