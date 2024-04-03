Tanzanian side Young Africans did not have the best start to their week in Mzansi after their bus broke down when they left OR Tambo airport

The side travelled for Friday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday, 5 April 2024

During the first leg on Saturday, 30 March, the two sides drew 0-0 in Tanzania and local fans have promised to support both teams

Miguel Gamondi's preparations for Young Africans clash against Rhulani Mokwena's Mamelodi Sundowns side have been hampered by a bus breakdown. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Young Africans president Engineer Hersi Said has described the breakdown of their bus on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, as a freak accident after the team landed in South Africa.

The Tanzanian side are in Mzansi for their second-leg CAF Champions League quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Engineer Hersi Said thanked Mamelodi Sundowns

Young Africans' bus broke down on Tuesday, as confirmed by the tweet below:

Sundowns organised the transport for Young Africans, in order to help coach Miguel Gamondi better prepare his side for the tough challenge.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Said called the breakdown a technical issue while he stated it did hamper their preparations.

The Young Africans' president said:

“It’s a technical issue, but the only problem is my players left Dar es Salam in the morning, the flight is at 7Am, so we’re supposed to be at the airport at 5AM, so we’re commuting to the airport, coming from home around 4AM."

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena knows he is in for a fight after midfielder Teboho Mokoena praised the Tanzanian side after the first-leg.

Fans laughed off any questions of foul-play

After Said confirmed there was no foul-play, local football fans took to social media to share their amusement of the issue.

Kenny Zwane saw the lighter side:

"Even if there was 'foul play' there is nothing he can do."

Morwa Mokwena says Young Africans will win:

"Young Africans will knock Mamelodi Sundowns out of Champions league, screenshot this comment."

Tshifhiwa Mido Medrano will be backing the Tanzanians:

"We will support you Young Africans."

Junior Nyembe is a Young African fan:

"We are Yanga and Yanga is us."

Musa Motsa said the breakdown was obviously a technical issue:

"How can u get inside the engine to cause the foul?"

CAF Champions League triumph will lead to major payday

As reported by Brielfy News, the winners of the CAF Champions League will qualify for the FIFA World Club Cup which will earn a R1 billion prize.

Along with the massive cash bonus, the winners of the African continental showpiece will also get to show their skills against the winners of Champions League winners from around the globe.

