Miguel Gamondi said his side, Young Africans, is looking forward to the CAF Champions League match against Mamelodi Sundowns

Rhulani Mokwena's Sundowns team will face Yanga in Tanzania on Saturday, 30 March 2024, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece

Gamondi paid respect for Sundowns, who he coached in the 2005/06 season, and said the match would be an excellent advert for African football

Miguel Gamondi and Rhulanin Mokwena will meet when Young Africans host Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League. Image: YoungAfricansEN @Twitter / Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook

Tanzanian side Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi says his side is heading into their biggest-ever week as they prepare to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

On Saturday, 30 March 2024, Sundowns will face Yanga in a first-leg quarterfinal match of the Champions League and coach Gamondi promises Masanadawana a fight.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be a formidable opponent

As reported on the CAF website, Gamondi said the match against Rhulani Mokwen's side, who are eyeing a clean sweep of titles, will be the stage for Yanga to show their improvement.

"For us, it is probably going to be the toughest opponent we will get, but at the same time, it will be a great learning experience for Young Africans to play with a quality side and technical staff. I think this will be a great advert for African football. ⁠It’s a big week for Tanzanian football with yourselves and Simba playing in the Champions League, what does this say about football in the country?"

Sundowns' Bafana stars flew from Algeria to Tanzania, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Gamondi has respect for Sundowns

The Argentine coach has inside knowledge of Sundowns after serving as an assistant coach in 2005 and believes the big-spending side is one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

"I really like the style of play of Sundowns. They play their type of football that I like. I was coach at Sundowns, and I know what they like to do and what they are building now is not only important for South Africa, but for African continent because they it’s an advert for Africa."

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams said the team is more than prepared due to their work ethic and do not rely on their expensive stars.

Local fans expect a great match

Fans took to social media to wish Sundowns good luck, and some backed Yanga.

Albert Mavhu wants Yanga to cause an upset:

"Plz, Young Africa, make us happy here, plz we are supporting you. We are here at Soweto."

Themba Esou Dlamini backs Sundowns:

"Forever a Sky☝️ make us proud boys!"

Phiko Mdingi wished Masandawana luck:

"Good luck Majita."

Tarzan Itumeleng Bila thinks it will be an easy win for Sundowns:

"Kabo Yellow forever. I see 3 points in the bag."

Tlou Nkoana backs Yanga:

"Good luck to Young Africans."

Mamelodi Sundowns eye major cash prize

As reported by Briefly News, winning the CAF Champions League will earn a place in the FIFA World Club Cup and a massive R1 billion prize for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The prize will be earned by qualifying for the FIFA competition, which tests the Champions League winners from across the globe.

