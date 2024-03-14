Mamelodi Sundowns have targeted the CAF Champions League this season and winning the title will earn a place in FIFA World Club Cup and a massive bonus

Masandawana will face Tanzanian side Young Africans in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League at the end of the month

Young African can dash Sundowns' FIFA World Club Cup dreams by giving them a tough encounter says Tanzanian side's CEO

A massive FIFA World Club Cup payday could cause celebrations for Mamelodi Sundowns if coach Rhulani Mokwena can deliver CAF Champions League title. Image: Phill Magakoe

Mamelodi Sundowns have committed themselves to winning this year's CAF Champions League which would lead to qualification to the FIFA World Club Cup and a potential R1 billion prize.

According to a report by iDiski Times, should Sundowns qualify for the FIFA competition, which consists of all of the Champions League winners from around the globe, their bank balance will receive a major boost.

Mamelodi Sundowns can face champions from around the world

The report stated, while the prize money is yet to be confirmed by FIFA, Sundowns can stand to gain R1 billion for qualiying for the tournament to be held in the United States of America next year.

Sundowns are determined to lift the CAF Champions League this year, ending the dominance of North African-based sides like Egpytian giants Al-Ahly.

One of the first steps Sundowns will need to overcome in order to book their ticket to the US will be Tanzanian side Young Africans who they will face in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League later this month.

Young Africans are prepared for Sundowns challenge

Speaking to Tanzanian news outlet Mwana Spoti, Young Africans CEO Andrew Mtine said his side will give Sundowns a fight, even though Masandawana are the favourites.

He said:

"We must have the self-belief that we can advance and to realize that, the players have to deliver 100% for the sake of the team. The fans must cheer the team and give us all the necessary support. We respect Sundowns because they are a big and successful team, but we are not scared of them. It will be a big game and we are ready for anything."

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is not taking the favourite tag to heart and stated his side will have to be ready for Young Africans while he will hope star midfielder Teboho Mokoena continues his fine form.

Prize money draws reaction from Mzansi football fans

Qualification to the FIFA World Club Cup will be seen as a major boost not only for Sundowns but also for South African football and fans took to social media to back the Downs.

Naphtally Phasha hopes Sundowns can play against the best talent:

"Not for the money but I wish they qualify, I want them to sell our football as much as they can. The youngsters coming must forget about 95 and 96 history. They must see everything unfolding infront of them. "

Tsebo Ngema backed Sundowns even though he supports a rival team:

"It will really be good to watch the club World Cup (assuming we will be able to watch it) knowing a South African team is taking part. Yes they (Sandawana fans) will make noise and drag us (Pirates and Chiefs) using it, but it will be good for SA football nonetheless."

Lekhetho believes the R1 billion will do a world of good for Sundowns:

"Sundowns will put this money to good use and build HM Pitjie stadium (own it), modernise Chloorkop facilities. I don’t even want to talk about signings. Mamelodi Sundowns are of South African ⚽️"

Sbu Gasa was stunned by the prize money:

"R1billion????"

Mamelodi Sundowns spend big to win silverware

Mamelodi Sundowns showed their intent of winning major silverware by spending big in January after spending nearly R50 million to sign Argentinean Matias Esquivel, according to Briefly News.

Local football fans were shocked when they saw the price tag of the South American midfielder from Club Atlético Lanús.

