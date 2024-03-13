The PSL is set to come down heavy on Kaizer Chiefs after their fans resorted to throwing bottles and stones at their own players after the recent Soweto Derby loss

The Soweto club is in search of better results on the field after being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup earlier this season and finding themselves out of the title race in the PSL log

Amakhosi earned a suspended fine after bad fan behaviour during a losing match last season, which could be imposed by the PSL following Chiefs fans' actions after the Soweto Derby

The PSL could come down heavy on Kaizer Chiefs after fans threw stones after the Soweto Derby, and Cavin Johnson has asked them not to. Image: Phill Magakoe / Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs could face a R300 000 fine after their fans threw foreign objects after their 3-2 loss to Orlando Pirates on 9 March 2024.

Following these actions, the PSL is set to impose a suspended R300 000 fine that Amakhosi picked up after a similar incident following a 1-0 loss to Amazulu last season.

Kaizer Chiefs boss bemoans fans' actions

The defeat to Orlando Pirates hurt the Amakhosi faithful, even drawing tears from TV personality Jessica Motaung.

Chiefs boss Cavin Johnson pleaded with fans after the derby not to 'throw stones' while he also showed some understanding of their feelings.

Speaking to IOL, he said:

“I did see the police. I don’t know who they were protecting, me or the players. Don't throw stones guys, it doesn’t work… I think it would have been the same way if we had three and Pirates had two. Maybe you would have seen some stones also.”

Chiefs enduring tough season

On the field, Chiefs are in need of a quick turnaround in form as they find themselves seventh in the log and also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

Former midfielder Teko Modise has called for the players to start playing for the badge, while the Soweto side is also in search of a new coach next season.

Strike two for Amakhosi

Speaking to SowetanLIVE last season, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said Chiefs incurred a suspended R300 000 fine while they were also forced to play a match at a neutral venue.

Regarding the punishment handed down after the AmaZulu incident, Majavu said:

"With regard to the current transgression, they were fined a monetary fine of R300,000, which is wholly suspended for another period of six months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again."

Mzansi football fans question derby reactions

Muhluri Mbavala gave a blunt review about Chiefs fans:

"The Kaizer Chiefs fan doesn't understand anything about football."

Lebogang Letsoalo thinks the future is bleak for Amakhosi: ·

"Even if they make Pitso the manager/coach, they won't make any progress. As the problem isn't the coach, it starts from the Motaung family employing themselves while being incapable of running a club."

Richard Pyungu showed sympathy for Jessica Motaung:

"I think the boss lady was emotional because fans are unruly sometimes. How come they throw things when we lose matches? It is painful really."

Kabelo Moakamela gave detailed thoughts:

"This team is going through a lot. They bought referee to help them win Soweto Derby, their goalkeeper was insulting their coach. Their fans were throwing objects on their coach, now they are to be punished by what their fans did at Soweto Derby. Pirates made their boss to cry."

Itumeleng Khune returns to Kaizer Chiefs

While Kaizer Chiefs fail to impress on the field, they have been making headlines due to the disciplinary issues surrounding veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who returned to the club following suspension, reported Briefly News.

Khune was suspended last season after allegedly arriving drunk to a training session but has since fulfilled certain obligations which allowed his return.

