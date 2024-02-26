Retired footballer Teko Modise advised Kaizer Chiefs on what they needed to do following their loss at the Nedbank Cup

Amakhosi were defeated at the penalties lockout by Milford FC at the Nedbank Cup round of 32

Many fans of the football club were disappointed at their loss as this counts as their 10th year without winning any trophy

Teko Modise advised Kaizer Chiefs on what they needed to do. Image: @therealtekomodise, @kaizerchiefsfc

Once again, Amakhosi had left their fans and supporters devasted and disappointed following their loss at the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Sunday, 25 February 2024.

Teko Modise advises Kaizer Chiefs

Soon after the Naturena-based football club bowed out of the Nedbank Cup after they got defeated by Milford FC at the penalties shootout, retired footballer Teko Modise shared a piece of advice to the club on what they need to do.

The PSL legend shared that Amakahosi needs to switch their focus to the league while also taking steps to remind themselves about the magnitude of the Amakhosi badge.

The football news page @SAFootClassics also shared on Twitter (X) what Modise had to say to Kaizer Chiefs.

They wrote:

"Modise: Chiefs need to focus on the league now…They need to remind themselves what it means to wear that badge.”

See the post below:

Kaizer Chiefs fans are disappointed

Following their loss and their having bowed out of the Nedbank Cup, many fans and supporters were disappointed at the club's constant loss and their having last won a trophy 10 years ago. See some of their reactions below:

@mjmakgele wrote:

"What it means to wear that badge. Same old song. The badge has become meaningless 9 years later."

@Wakavo_As expressed his disappointment:

"I will never forgive myself for introducing my 10yrs son to this useless team @KaizerChiefs. Is so painful seing him cry. You fuc##n busted all of you players of Kaizer Chiefs Naturena Du Preez."

@Khaya_LFC wrote:

"Amakhosi are not vuming."

@_Hybreed_ responded:

"Kaizer Chiefs should be renamed Madikizela because ayi Winnie.

@MicahDaMusic stated:

"The trophy drought has just extended."

@BreezyIKE1 tweeted:

"Chelsea and Kaiser Chiefs same WhatsApp group man. I'm tired Man."

Kaizer Chiefs' makes a bold coaching move

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs has no mercy. After losing their first Carling Black Label Cup match, they showed Molefi Ntseki the door, replacing him with a new interim coach.

Kaizer Chiefs has managed to find themselves making headlines once again. The team lost its first match in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday, 21 October 2023, at the FNB Stadium, and they were playing against AmaZulu.

