At least 9 people have been killed in a bus crash and 17 others injured outside Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal

It is believed that the bus was carrying ANC supporters who attended the Manifesto Launch at the Moses Mabidha stadium in Durban

The bus was reportedly transporting over 70 passengers, with ambulances already present at the scene

Medics are on the scene where 9 people have been killed and dozens others injured.

A bus accident near Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in at least 9 people losing their lives, and 17 others were injured.

Accident involving ANC supporters

The bus crash happened close to Dumbe Dam and carried ANC supporters returning from a manifesto launch in Durban. it's estimated that over 70 passengers were on board.

According to ENCA, ANC Kwazulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said

" Injured bus passengers are receiving the necessary treatment."

On Saturday, many ANC supporters from all over the country were taken to the manifesto launch, where the party shared its plans if they win again.

Bus crash leaves netizens heartbroken

People across the country shared their thoughts over lives lost during an ANC campaign. Some held leaders responsible, while others extended condolences to the victims who lost their lives.

Read the reactions below:

@Sissyglobe Vlogs expressed:

"All these sacrifices before the elections."

@Timos Mulaudzi shared:

"May their souls rest in eternal peace. Losing someone's life is not something to make joke of."

@Menzi Memela said:

"We don't want to create Conspiracy theories and accuse ANC of anything, but the bloodshed of people traveling back from their rallies is alarming."

@Mabushi Oa Makola commented:

"Every ANC rally has casualties."

@Thapelo Prayer saddened:

"Every manifesto of ANC we gonna lose our fellow Africans."

@Tshepiso Mpete asked:

"How many people we will loose due to the attendance of party manifesto"

@Khondlo Thembinkosi shared:

"Same thing happened in Mpumalanga. It's becoming a series."

Ramaphosa Unveils ANC Manifesto in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to addressing South Africa's loadshedding, high unemployment, and service delivery challenges.

In his address, Ramaphosa committed to subsidising essential services, emphasising that the ANC is the key driver for such initiatives.

Thousands of ANC supporters packed the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban as the ruling party hosted its manifesto launch.

