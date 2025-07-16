Meet Alizeh, Kaiis, and Kian William Jarrahy, Geena Davis' children

Kian William Jarrahy is a celebrity child famous as the son of actress Geena Davis and neurosurgeon Reza Jarrahy. Born in 2004, he grew up in a creative and intellectual family environment alongside his older sister Alizeh and twin brother, Kaiis.

Key takeaways

Geena Davis' family includes three biological kids: daughter Alizeh and twins Kaiis and Kian, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Reza Jarrahy.

daughter Alizeh and twins Kaiis and Kian, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Reza Jarrahy. Despite her high profile in the entertainment industry, Geena primarily raised her kids away from public scrutiny.

She revealed that her children inspired her to launch her activism for female representation in Hollywood.

A look into Kian William Jarrahy's age and early life

Two years after welcoming her first child, Geena Davis welcomed twins Kaiis and Kian (21 years as of 2025) on May 6, 2004. Kian has been attending red carpet events alongside his mother, including the 9th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

Davis revealed how daunting it was having twins at age 48. She said,

My daughter was two when they were born, so that meant three kids under the age of three at home. And I was worried because part of me thought, 'Am I going to be able to love boys as much as I love my little girl?' Of course, I do, and it's been really wonderful, [but] it was overwhelming.

Exploring Kian William Jarrahy's siblings

Kian has two siblings: an elder sister and a fraternal twin brother. They are:

Alizeh

Full name : Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy

: Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : April 10, 2002

: April 10, 2002 Age: 23 years as of 2025

23 years as of 2025 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

On April 10, 2002, the popular American actress and her husband Jarrahy welcomed their firstborn child, Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy. Alizeh, who is 23 as of 2025, inspired her mother to launch her gender institute that fights for more female representation in Hollywood.

Talking about her foundation in a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Alizeh revealed,

The impetus was my daughter. I was very aware of the lack of great female characters in film, because I was living it.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Geena Davis' daughter, Alizeh, is a University of Southern California student. She is pursuing a degree in Music Industry and Cinematic Arts.

Kaiis

Full name : Kaiis Steven Jarrahy

: Kaiis Steven Jarrahy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : May 6, 2004

: May 6, 2004 Age: 21 years (as of 2025)

21 years (as of 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Kaiis is Kian's fraternal twin and often graces his father's Instagram timeline, including a 2020 post where Jarrahy proudly shared that his twins had fasted during the Muslim Ramadan. He captioned,

I’m also proud that my teenage children, despite being stuck in an isolated COVID life these past few months, decided on their own to fast with me. Not an easy task for kids all things considered, but they did it with poise and grace and it was lovely to witness and be a part of.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Kaiis studies at the University of Washington, majoring in Environmental Studies. He is a member of Alpha Delta Phi, where he also serves as one of the board members.

Does Geena Davis have any biological children?

Geena Davis shares three biological children with her ex-spouse, Reza Jarrahy. She has a daughter, Alizeh, and fraternal twin sons, Kian and Kaiis.

Geena discussed why she waited longer to have her kids during an October 2022 appearance on Loose Women. She said,

I wanted to wait, hoping that I could still have kids, but I thought, ‘I’ll be more evolved the longer I wait. I didn’t have a lot of self-esteem, but I was really determined that my children would have self-esteem.

Is Geena Davis married?

The talented actress is currently not married. However, she has been married and divorced four times in her life. Her first marriage was to Richard Emmolo in 1981 before divorcing him in 1984.

She married Jeff Goldblum in 1987 but went their separate ways four years later. In 1993, she married Renny Harlin, but they ended their marriage in 1998. In 2001, Geena married Reza Jarrahy, but their marriage lasted two decades.

Where is Geena Davis now?

Geena Davis is currently focused on her work with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and the Bentonville Film Festival. She founded them to promote female filmmakers and diverse voices in the entertainment industry. She also recently released a children's book called The Girl Who Was Too Big for the Page.

Exploring facts about Geena Davis' age and early life

Virginia Elizabeth "Geena" Davis, 69 years old as of 2025, was born on January 21, 1956, in Wareham, Massachusetts, United States. Her mother, Lucille, was a teacher's assistant while her father, William F. Davis, was a civil engineer and church deacon.

Quick facts

Geena is fluent in Swedish, having spent a year in Sweden as a high school exchange student.

having spent a year in Sweden as a high school exchange student. Before acting, Geena worked as a lingerie model and even as a live mannequin in store windows in New York City.

and even as a live mannequin in store windows in New York City. She rose to prominence with roles in The Fly, Beetlejuice , and The Accidental Tourist .

with roles in , and . Kian William Jarrahy's father, Reza Jarrahy, is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, and Paediatrics at UCLA, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In conclusion

Kian William Jarrahy and his siblings continue to grow into well-rounded young adults with diverse interests. Supported by their accomplished parents, the Jarrahy siblings embrace creativity and education despite avoiding public scrutiny.

