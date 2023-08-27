Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum's wife, is a retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast

Jeff Goldblum's wife, Emilie Livingston, is a former Canadian rhythmic gymnast who represented the country at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. She currently uses her gymnastics skills to play the body doubles of famous Hollywood stars.

Emilie is actor Jeff Goldblum's third wife. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum has been active in Hollywood since the early 1970s and is known for his roles in Jurassic Park and Independence Day. Before meeting Emilie, the actor had stayed for about two decades since his last divorce from actress Geena Davis in 1991. Despite their three-decade age difference, the two have grown to become one of Hollywood's best power couples.

Emilie Livingston's profiles summary and bio

Full name Emilie Livingstone Date of birth 4th January 1983 Age 40 years in 2023 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality Canadian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband American actor Jeff Goldblum (since 2014) Children Two sons, Charlie Ocean and River Joe Profession Dancer, contortionist, aerialist, retired Olympic rhythmic gymnast Social media Instagram YouTube

How old is Emilie Livingston Goldblum?

The retired rhythmic gymnast was born on 4th January 1983 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, to a French mother and a Canadian father. Emilie Livingston's age is 40 years as of 2023.

Emilie Livingston's husband and children

The dancer is married to American actor Jeff Goldblum. The couple met in 2011 and dated for about two years before getting engaged in July 2014. Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston's wedding was held on 8th November 2014 at Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Charlie Ocean Goldblum, on 4th July 2015. Their second son River Joe Goldblum was born on 7th April 2017. The family resides in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff and Emilie married in 2014 and have two boys. Photo: @emiliegoldblum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emilie Livingston's Olympic competitions

Livingston was one of Canada's top rhythmic gymnasts in the late 1990s. She was the 1999 Pan American Games champion in the individual all-around games in Winnipeg. She later competed at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, where she was 18th in the individual all-around competition.

Before pursuing gymnastics, Emilie loved dancing and would accompany her older sister and mother to dance lessons. She relocated to Russia at 11 years old to undergo professional rhythmic gymnastics training at the Novogorsk camp in Moscow. Canada did not have the resources she needed to succeed at the highest level.

Emilie Livingston's movies

The former rhythmic gymnast has been in several movies and TV shows. In 2017, she appeared in the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets film as a body double for Rihanna, performing Bubble's pole dance scene.

Emilie Livingston's La La Land's role was a body double for Emma Stone's Mia aerial dance. She was also in three episodes of Kroll Show as Julie Francois. She performed as a solo aerialist at the 88th Annual Academy Awards for The Weeknd's song, Earned It.

Jeff Goldblum's wife has appeared in films as a body double for famous Hollywood stars. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Emilie Livingston's net worth

Emilie's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Her husband, actor Jeff Goldblum, is estimated to be worth $40 million in 2023.

Emilie Livingston's images

Since her marriage to renowned actor Jeff Goldblum in 2014, Emilie's fame has grown across Hollywood. Here are some of her photos and quick facts.

Doting mother

Emilie has two boys with actor Jeff Goldblum. Photo: @emiliegoldblum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Livingston is a proud mother of two boys. She often spends time with them and posts beautiful snaps on her Instagram.

Loving wife

Jeff and Emilie often post their vacation photos on Instagram. Photo: @emiliegoldblum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emilie has been married to American actor Jeff Goldblum since 2014. The couple often go on vacation together and post each other on Instagram.

Canada's top rhythmic gymnast and Olympian

Livingston is a former Olympian. Photo: @emiliegoldblum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Livingston represented Canada at the senior international level during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. She competed at the 1998 Commonwealth Games and the 1999 Pan American Games.

Intuitive stretch body movement coach

Livingston has appeared in several films as a body double. Photo: @emiliegoldblum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emilie still has flexible body movements and works as an intuitive stretch body movement coach. She also uses her rhythmic gymnast skills to play as the body doubles of famous Hollywood stars in films.

How did Jeff Goldblum meet his current wife?

The Independence Day star met his third wife Emilie Livingston in 2011 at Equinox gym on Sunset Blvd in California, and he invited her to his jazz gig at Rockwell Club in Los Angeles. Goldblum was previously married to actress Patricia Gaul (1980 to 1985) and actress Geena Davis (1987 to 1991).

What is the age difference between Jeff Goldblum and his wife?

Actor Jeff Goldblum was born on 22nd October 1952 in West Homestead, Pennsylvania, United States, and is 70 years in 2023. He is 30 years older than his wife Emilie Livingston, who is 40 years old as of 2023.

What ethnicity is Jeff Goldblum?

The Jurassic Park actor is Jewish. His father, Harold L Goldblum, was a doctor of Russian Jewish descent, while his mother, Shirley Jane, was a radio broadcaster and entrepreneur with Austrian Jewish roots.

Jeff Goldblum has been active in Hollywood since the 1970s. Photo: Marco Piraccini

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum's wife, Emilie Livingston, continues to cement her brand in Hollywood. The Jurassic Park actor often talks highly of her in interviews, and the two seem to be happy, as seen from their Instagram posts.

