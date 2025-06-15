Who are Boosie Badazz's children? Meet the rapper's family

Boosie Badazz's children, including rappers Poison Ivi and Tootie Raww, have defined his fatherhood. Although he has had public feuds with some of his kids, he shared that his main goal is to give his kids a better life than he had.

I tell them to chase their dreams.

Rapper Boosie Badazz in a throwback picture with his kids.

Key takeaways

Boosie Badazz has nine biological kids with seven baby mommas , including Walnita Decuir, Tracey Taylor, Trivia Weatherspoon, Gerlissa Haze, and Rajel Nelson.

, including Walnita Decuir, Tracey Taylor, Trivia Weatherspoon, Gerlissa Haze, and Rajel Nelson. The rapper revealed that he regrets having many baby mommas , but he does not believe in marriage.

, but he does not believe in marriage. The Southern hip-hop star had a heated public feud with his teenage daughter Toriana in 2023 and threatened to remove her from his will.

Rapper Boosie Badazz's children

Boosie Badazz's kids include three sons and six daughters. Their names are Ivy Ray Hatch, Lyric Beyoncé Hatch, Toriana Hatch, Iviona Hatch, Michael Jordan Hatch, Tarlaysia Hatch, Torrence Hatch Jr., Laila Jean, and Sevyn Emeral Hatch.

The rapper has also adopted several children. In his May 2021 interview with DJ Vlad, he shared that he had promised his friends he would look after their kids if they passed away.

It is just like my call of duty to take care of my dude's son... that's just how I was raised.

Five facts about rapper Boosie Badazz.

Some of Lil Boosie's children are already establishing their brand in show business, while others are being raised out of the spotlight. Here is a look at some of the kids' ages and careers:

Iviona 'Poison Ivi' Hatch

Boosie Badazz with his eldest daughter Iviona Hatch (L).

Date of birth: December 4, 2001

December 4, 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of June 2025)

23 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mother: Walnita Decuir

Walnita Decuir Social media: Instagram

Iviona is Boosie Badazz's oldest child from his relationship with Walnita Decuir. She is following in her father's footsteps as a rapper known for tracks like Daughter of a King and Queen, Every Time, Let It Be, Limelight, and My Groove.

She collaborated with Boosie on the 2018 single Go Off and has performed with him on stage. Poison 'Ivi' is gay, but her father has done multiple interviews, saying her sexuality goes against the family's religious beliefs.

Boosie is known for being anti-LGBTQ+ and has previously made homophobic remarks against Dwyane Wade's trans daughter Zaya and gay rapper Lil Nas X. During her October 2024 appearance on The Danza Project, Iviona called out her dad's hypocrisy.

I ain't know it was a problem till you went on 'Caresha Please'... I didn't know it was a problem -- He just be talking and I got so fed up with the stuff to where I'mma talk too.

Poison Ivy in the studio in March 2025.

Tarlaysia Hatch

Date of birth: September 2, 2002

September 2, 2002 Age: 22 years old (as of June 2025)

22 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mother: Walnita Decuir

Tarlaysia Hatch has not shown interest in joining the show business and mainly keeps a low profile. Her name surfaced in December 2023 after her dad Boosie Badazz revealed that he told her boyfriend he could 'cheat on her but don't beat on her.' After getting backlash he clarified that he does not meddle in his daughters' relationships but is ready to protect them.

Torrence 'Tootie Raww' Hatch Jr.

Boosie Badazz's son, Torrence Hatch Jr., in June 2025.

Date of birth: August 6, 2003

August 6, 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of June 2025)

21 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mother: Walnita Decuir

Walnita Decuir Social media: Instagram

Torrence Hatch Jr. is pursuing rap professionally and has released hits like Mad Man, Permanently Scarred, Penthouse, and Young Bulls. He seems to share a close relationship with his dad. In September 2024, rapper T.I. and Boosie asked their sons Tootie Raww and King Harris to stop portraying violence in their music videos and make love songs instead.

The up-coming-rapper was baptized in early May 2025. His father took to social media to share how proud he was of his son's spiritual journey.

My son Tootie Raww got baptized, this put tears in my eye. He been saying he was going do it...It's all up from here, just tell God what u want. Love u son.

Toriana Hatch

Boosie Badazz with his fourth child, Toriana Hatch.

Date of birth: May 13, 2008

May 13, 2008 Age: 17 years old (as of June 2025)

17 years old (as of June 2025) Mother: Rachel Wagner

Rachel Wagner Social media: Instagram

Toriana and Boosie Badazz have not had the best father-daughter relationship. In August 2023, Boosie released the diss track 'Ungrateful' aimed at Tori and her mother, Rachel Wagner. In the song, he talks about being hit with child support after Rachel lied in court and took back the AMG Benz he gifted Toriana.

In July 2023, Tori accused her dad of only putting on a show for social media. She posted a series of statements on her Instagram Stories bashing Boosie for taking away the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe he gifted her because she went to help her mother, who had been in a car accident.

Boosie Badazz's daughter, Toriana Hatch, on her graduation day in May 2025.

The Louisiana-born rapper denied his daughter's accusations. In late August 2023, Boosie shared that father-daughter reconciliation was not on the table at the time and that he had decided to exclude Toriana from his will.

With the level of disrespect she got--It ain't no way. I did take her out of my will. I did whatever to raise that child right, I tried everything. The disrespect you have for your daddy, you ain't going to get nothing when I leave here...Hopefully, I instil some fear in her.

Boosie seems to have softened his hard stance on Toriana. On May 13, 2025, he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram by uploading several pictures of her since childhood. He also congratulated her on her graduation on May 31, 2025.

Laila Jean Hatch

Boosie Badazz with his daughter, Laila Jean Hatch.

Date of birth: June 3, 2016

June 3, 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of June 2025)

Laila Jean is one of Boosie Badazz's daughters, but little is known about her mother. The rapper regularly spends time with her and posts their adventures on Instagram. On her 9th birthday in June 2025, the Louisiana rapper wrote:

Happy birthday to the spark that keeps me going — My everything.

Sevyn Emeral Hatch

Boosie Badazz carrying his newborn daughter, Sevyn Emeral Hatch, in April 2025.

Date of birth: April 23, 2025

April 23, 2025 Mother: Rajel Nelson

Sevyn Emeral Hatch is Boosie Badazz's new baby. The Louisiana rapper announced the birth of his ninth child and sixth daughter in an April 23, 2025, Instagram video.

So happy to be a dad again. God has been so good to me, the best feeling in the world

The rapper and Sevyn's mother, Instagram star and entrepreneur Rajel Nelson, are engaged. The couple has faced criticism due to their 12-year age difference: Boosie Badazz's baby momma is 30 years old as of June 2025 (born on April 8, 1995), while the rapper is 42 (born on November 14, 1982).

Rapper Boosie Badazz with his daughters in April 2025.

Boosie Badazz has faced backlash for his unorthodox parenting style

The outspoken rapper has come under fire for how he raises his kids, including in 2020 when he treated his 14-year-old son like an adult. In January 2024, he shared that he had taken his daughter to see 'The Colour Purple' but had to leave before the film ended because of LGBTQ+ themes. After facing backlash, he defended his decision on X (Twitter), saying:

Why if someone doesn't agree with the narrative that's being pushed... That's bullying. We have a right as parents to say it's not cool for a 7 n 9-year-old to watch this...My grandad was a preacher (Southern Baptist) and I'm just tryna raise my kids with the same beliefs n respect we were raised with.

Boosie Badazz with his boys in a throwback picture (R).

Boosie Badazz regrets having many baby mommas

The Louisiana-born rapper has expressed regret about having children with different women. He told Terri Thomas in January 2020 that he should not have had kids at a young age, but emphasised that he loves all of his children.

Boosie Badazz has never had a wife. During his 2017 interview with DJ Vlad, he shared that he did not believe in marriage, adding:

I don't believe in that split, split (stuff), and I'm the breadwinner...She wasn't in the studio with me rapping all those times...I'm not gonna marry a woman, and I cheat on her, and I got to split millions of dollars with her.

Boosie and Rajel Nelson at the Nuggets vs Hawks match at State Farm Arena on December 08, 2024, in Atlanta (R).

Most of Boosie Badazz's children seem to have a great relationship with him despite the occasional family feuds. The rapper's parenting style continues to be scrutinised and sometimes celebrated.

