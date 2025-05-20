Meet Prince, True, Tatum and Theo Thompson: all about Tristan Thompson's kids

Tristan Thompson shares a special bond with his sons, Prince and Tatum, and his daughter True. His relationship with Theo Thompson seems non-existent, and he has publicly acknowledged him once when confirming paternity. Despite baby mama dramas, the pro athlete shared that he enjoys being a dad.

The biggest blessing in the world is to be a father.

Tristan Thompson's four kids: Prince (L&R), True, Tatum, and Theo (C).

Key takeaways

Tristan Thompson has four children with his three baby mamas , Jordan Craig, Khloé Kardashian, and Maralee Nichols.

, Jordan Craig, Khloé Kardashian, and Maralee Nichols. His monthly child support includes $40,000 to Prince's mother, Jordan Craig and $9,500 to Theo's mother, Maralee Nichols.

to Prince's mother, Jordan Craig and to Theo's mother, Maralee Nichols. Tristan welcomed son Tatum with Khloé via surrogacy in July 2022, months after apologising to her for having a son with Maralee during their relationship.

The lives of Tristan Thompson's kids

Since becoming a father, Tristan Thompson has been under the microscope for his relationship with his kids. The Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward gave an inside look into his parenting approach during a May 2018 appearance on the Road Trippin podcast, saying:

I think with a girl, you're just so much more emotionally... With a boy, it's just like, 'Hey, man. You'll be alright, man. Stop crying'... It's way different, but it's fun — It changes you.

Five facts about NBA power forward Tristan Thompson.

The father of Khloé Kardashian's kids regularly celebrates his children on Instagram, but rarely involves his son, Theo. In October 2021, he wrote under a picture of True and Prince, "Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little any more."

Prince Oliver Thompson

Prince Thompson with his mother, Jordan Craig, in August 2024 (L) and with his father, Tristan, in February 2023 (R).

Date of birth: December 12, 2016

December 12, 2016 Age: 8 years old (as of May 2025)

8 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mother: Jordan Craig

Tristan Thompson became a first-time dad in December 2016 when his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, welcomed their son, Prince Thompson. The pair broke up before Jordan announced her pregnancy in October 2016.

Craig's pregnancy timeline made people question if Khloé Kardashian started dating the NBA star when he was still with his pregnant girlfriend. She denied wrecking the relationship, but Tristan Thompson's baby mama made a contradicting claim in court documents while seeking child support.

Prince Thompson with his mother, Jordan Craig, in May 2024 (L).

In June 2019, Tristan was ordered to pay $40,000 in monthly child support. Craig also demanded that the pro athlete afford her son the same lifestyle as his half-sibling, True, according to RadarOnline. Tristan makes an additional $1,250 monthly contribution to Prince's savings scheme.

The exes have since become mutual co-parents. Tristan is involved in Prince's life and often shares their father-son outings on Instagram. For Prince's 4th birthday in December 2020, the proud dad shared pictures of them spending time together, with the caption:

I'm so lucky to have you as a son, papa. Your heart and soul are pure gold — Daddy loves you.

True Thompson

True Thompson and her dad, Tristan, during her school's jersey day in February 2023 (L).

Date of birth: April 12, 2018

April 12, 2018 Age: 7 years old (as of May 2025)

7 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Mother: Khloé Kardashian

True Thompson is Tristan Thompson's only daughter. Khloé confirmed she was expecting in December 2017, over one year after she started dating the NBA star. True's birth in April 2018 was overshadowed by Tristan's cheating scandal.

Khloé forgave the pro athlete for the sake of their daughter, but she broke up with him in February 2019 after he was linked to Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods. The Good American founder later defended her decision to keep Tristan in their daughter's life on X (Twitter), writing:

He is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will never be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.

True Thompson during her 7th birthday celebrations in April 2025 (R).

Tristan and True seem to have a great dad-daughter relationship as seen from their online interactions, and he affectionately calls her his Twinny. The athlete celebrated her 7th birthday in April 2025 with the caption:

Momma you are literally the light that shines bright in my life...You have the best soul ever I'm so blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you.

Theo Thompson

Maralee Nichols with her son, Theo Thompson, during Halloween in October 2022.

Date of birth: December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 Age: 3 years old (as of May 2025)

3 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mother: Maralee Nichols

The pro athlete hooked up with fitness model Maralee Nichols in early 2021, a few months after reconnecting with Khloé Kardashian. Tristan Thompson's son, Theo, was born in December 2021 amid a paternity lawsuit.

The paternity test confirmed that the NBA power forward was Theo's dad. He later acknowledged being the father and apologised to Khloé on his January 2022 Instagram Stories.

I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son...Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

Maralee Nichols with Theo during Mother's Day in May 2022 (R).

Tristan has not been seen spending time with his son, Theo, and he never features him in the blended family pictures. In March 2024, The Sun revealed that Tristan had failed to pay Theo's child support for over five months. The court ordered him to pay Maralee $57,916.

The pair settled their paternity case in December 2022, and Tristan was asked to pay $9,500 in monthly child support. Maralee Nichols was awarded Theo's sole custody, according to TMZ.

Theo Thompson's mother is raising him out of the spotlight but occasionally posts him on Instagram with his face hidden from the camera. While celebrating his first birthday, she wrote:

Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy; your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything.

Tatum Thompson

Tatum Thompson and his sister, True, during Easter in April 2025 (L).

Date of birth: July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022 Age: 2 years old (as of May 2025)

2 years old (as of May 2025) Mother: Khloé Kardashian

Tristan and Khloé started looking into surrogacy for their second child together after reconciling in August 2020 and quarantining together during the pandemic. They confirmed finding a gestational carrier in June 2021 but called it quits again the same month when his affair with Maralee Nichols came to light.

Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan, has been a present father since Tatum's birth. He celebrated his 2nd birthday in July 2024 with the Instagram caption:

I am so blessed and honoured to be your dad. Your energy and charisma light up the room...Watching you grow every day makes my heart happy. Continue being the angel you are, son. Daddy loves you so much.

Tristan Thompson with his kids, Prince, True, and Tatum.

Theo Thompson continues to maintain a private life with his mother, Maralee Nichols, and it is unclear if he has met his famous half-siblings. As a father of four, Tristan Thompson pays a hefty sum in child support while co-parenting with his baby mamas.

