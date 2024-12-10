Matthew Stafford's children: How many kids does the NFL star have

Matthew Stafford has been a star on the field since 2009, but off it, he is a proud father. The NFL quarterback is a girl dad alongside his wife Kelly, who he has mentioned is his biggest support system. Matthew Stafford's children love their dad as much as he loves them, which is evident from their captured interactions.

Stafford and his family in 2022. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy on Getty/@kbstafford89 on Instagram (modified by author)

Matthew Stafford's family is known for its close-knit bond. Despite the demands of his NFL career, the quarterback prioritizes spending quality time with Kelly and their daughters. When Matthew won his first career Super Bowl in 2022, his family was by his side to celebrate the victory.

Matthew Stafford's profile summary

Full name John Matthew Stafford Date of birth February 7, 1988 Age 36 years old Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight 97 kg (214 pounds) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Kelly Stafford (née Hall) (2015 to date) Children Four daughters Parents John and Margaret Stafford Siblings Page (older sister) Education University of Georgia Profession NFL quarterback Teams Detroit Lions (2009-2020), Los Angeles Rams (2021 to date) Social media Instagram

Matthew Stafford's children

Matthew Stafford is a doting father of four daughters with his wife, Kelly Stafford. The quarterback shared in his February 2022 interview with People that going home to his girl-filled household is something he cherishes. He said:

There's been times where we've struggled on the field and you get to go home to a wife and four little girls that just want to play dress up and want to talk to you about something other than football. A lot of times, that's the exact thing I need.

Top 5 facts about NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford. Photo: @kbstafford89 on Instagram (modified by author)

Here is everything you need to know about Matthew Stafford's daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler Stafford:

Twins Chandler Page and Sawyer J Stafford (age 7)

Matthew and his wife Kelly announced they were going to have twins in an October 2016 Instagram post. The couple had struggled with fertility issues that led them to in vitro fertilization.

The twins were born on March 31, 2017 (age 7 in 2024). Sawyer and Page usually dress in matching outfits and enjoy activities like cheerleading, tumbling, and T-ball.

Hunter Hope Stafford (6)

Kelly and Matthew announced that they would become parents of three daughters in an April 2018 Instagram post. They welcomed daughter Hunter 'Huntie' Hope on August 16, 2018 (age 6 in 2024).

From the photos and videos that her mother shares on Instagram, Huntie has a lively personality and likes to dance. She often joins her older twin sisters to tumble and cheer.

Matthew Stafford with his wife Kelly and their four daughters during the 2023 December holidays (R). Photo: @kbstafford89 (modified by author)

Tyler Hall Stafford (4)

Tyler is the youngest Stafford sibling. She was born during the Covid-19 pandemic on June 26, 2020 (age 4 in 2024). She usually accompanies her sisters and mother to cheer her dad on the sidelines.

Matthew Stafford's life as a girl dad

Matthew Stafford's kids are the best part of his life. When he is not playing, he usually enjoys spending time with the girls. In a September 2022 interview with E! News, his wife Kelly gushed over his parental style, saying,

He is the softest, most patient man – My dad always said one of the most important relationships in life is a father-daughter relationship just because of the confidence your dad can give you. I am so grateful that I ended up with Matthew because he sets such an incredible example as to the partner they should want to be with.

Matthew is not active on social media, but his wife Kelly regularly shares his adventures with their daughters. In an August 2024 Instagram post, she shared a series of pictures and videos of the girls cheering their dad, captioning it,

I love witnessing my girls love him as much as I do. One day, they will realize how lucky they are because they have a dad who loves them more than anything – I believe that's the greatest gift you can give a little girl: a father who loves her unconditionally.

Matthew Stafford and his family during the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium on September 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Owens (modified by author)

Who is Matthew Stafford's wife?

Matthew's wife, Kelly is a registered nurse. She also hosts a podcast called The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank. The couple met while attending the University of Georgia, where Kelly was a cheerleader, and Matthew was the quarterback for the football team.

According to Life and Style Mag, Kelly and Matthew started dating in 2009, engaged in 2014 and married on April 4, 2015.

While talking to the LA Times in May 2021, Stafford shared that his family is his everything, and it would not have been possible to ask for a trade to the Rams if it was not for their support.

They're everything to me. The fact that my wife was so on board, it's a big move for us. Four kids. Picking up and moving when we were so comfortable and so used to, and just giving me the 'Yeah, let's do it. You're only going to play football for however many years. Let's go on an adventure and try to figure this thing out.' I'm just so appreciative and in awe of that.

Stafford with wife Kelly and daughters after winning Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on February 13, 2022. Photo: Frederic J. Brown (modified by author)

FAQs

Matthew Stafford has been in the NFL for 15 seasons. As he nears the end of his career, his daughters continue to be his favourite cheerleaders. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the Staffords;

How many kids does Matthew Stafford have?

The NFL quarterback has four daughters. They include twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler.

Does Matthew Stafford have twins?

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, have twins. Their twin daughters, Sawyer and Chandler, were born on March 31, 2017.

How old are Matthew Stafford's daughters?

Matthew Stafford's daughters' ages in 2024 are as highlighted;

Twins Sawyer and Chandler: 7 years old (born March 31, 2017)

7 years old (born March 31, 2017) Hunter Stafford: 6 years old (born August 16, 2018)

6 years old (born August 16, 2018) Tyler Stafford: 4 years old (born June 26, 2020)

Matthew Stafford's four daughters: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler. Photo: @kbstafford89 (modified by author)

Kelly and Matthew Stafford's children are all young girls. They are twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler Stafford. The family's house is in celebrity-filled Hidden Hills, a gated community in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles.

