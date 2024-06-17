Who is Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips? A look at his private life

Josh Hart's basketball career has seen an upward trajectory since his NBA debut in 2017. The same can be said about his personal life after he married his high school sweetheart, Shannon Phillips. This article highlights all you need to know about Josh Hart's wife.

Josh Hart during a Knicks and Chicago Bulls match (L) and during a past photoshoot with Shannon (R).

Since joining the NBA, Josh Hart has played for four teams. In February 2023, he was traded to the New York Knicks by the Portland Trail Blazers, and he hopes to make New York his new home now that he is a husband and a dad. In August 2023, he signed a four-year $81 million contract with the Knicks.

Shannon Phillips' profile summary

Full name Shannon Phillips Hart Date of birth May 26, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Greenbelt, Maryland Current residence New York Nationality American Ethnicity Caribbean (Trinidad and Tobago) Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband NBA star Josh Hart (2021 to date) Children Twin sons, Hendrix Aaron Hart and Haze Dana Hart Parents Karlene and Dana Phillips Siblings Shaquille Pillips Education Sidwell Friends High School University of Maryland School of Nursing Profession Registered nurse (since 2020) Social media Instagram

Who is Josh Hart's wife?

The NBA athlete is married to Shannon Phillips, an American sports medicine pre/post-op registered nurse. She also has an athletic background. She played soccer while attending Sidwell Friends High School.

In 2012, she joined the All-ECNL national team. She later helped her high school emerge victorious at the Mid-Atlantic Conference the same year.

Shannon continued to play while attending Rutgers and later the University of Maryland School of Nursing. She stopped playing after her graduation in 2019 with a master's degree in nursing.

Top 5 facts about Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips.

Shannon Phillips' age

Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips, is 29 years old in 2024. She was born on May 26, 1995, in Greenbelt, Maryland, United States.

Shannon Phillips' family

Phillips' family has Caribbean roots from Trinidad and Tobago. Her father, Dana Phillips, passed away in January 2018. In September 2021, Shannon wished him a happy heavenly birthday on the day that he would have turned 60, writing,

Dad, you've been gone for more than 3 years now, but we still remember your birthday. It reminds us of all the best times we had, and we sit and think for a while about how much we shared. Even though you're up there in heaven, we feel your presence with us every day. We look up to the stars, see one shining so brightly, and know you're up there watching over and protecting us. We miss you so much, Dad. Happy 60th birthday!!!

Shannon's mother, Karlene, works as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty. She has an older brother, Shaquille, who currently resides in Stockholm, Sweden, where he works as a finance associate at Kambi, a sports betting company. Shaquille is a former football player.

Shannon with her father Dana (L), brother Shaquille (R), and mother Karlene (2nd R).

Where did Josh Hart meet his wife?

Josh met Shannon in 10th grade while they were both studying at Sidwell Friends High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. They have been uploading each other's photos on Instagram since then. In March 2019, Phillips celebrated Hart's 24th birthday with a series of pictures and videos of them together, with the caption,

Happy Bday to my main slice...my A1 Day1...my RIDE OR DIE!! Crazy that you're 24 already...time really flies. From meeting you in 10th grade when you were 16 to now, we have been through everything possible, and I wouldn't trade it for the world. You truly are a great person, and I'm so grateful to have you in my life. I hope you have the best day possible, and I hope to see many more birthdays with you. Love you bub!

Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon, during a past outing.

Shannon Phillips and Josh Hart's wedding

Josh popped the big question in December 2020. To prepare for the surprise, Shannon was told that she had been invited to a wine dinner at the Elms Mansion & Gardens in New Orleans by Hart's teammate.

When she arrived with the NBA star, he got down on one knee under a flower-filled gazebo to propose. In a later interview with the Southern Bride, Josh revealed all their families and friends knew that he was going to propose and managed to keep it from Shannon.

My parents knew, and I have a host family that we're both close with, and they knew. Her mom and brother knew. Her best friend knew. All my friends knew. I was happy no one slipped up and said anything. They would have been in huge trouble.

The couple married on August 28, 2021, in Miami, Florida. The wedding ceremony was held at the 1 Hotel South Beach. For their honeymoon, the couple went to Mykonos, then Positano, Italy and finished in London, where they attended a Chelsea match.

Josh Hart and Shannon Phillips with bridesmaids and groomsmen during their Miami wedding held at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Does Josh Hart have children?

The NBA point guard and his wife Shannon welcomed twin sons, Hendrix Aaron Hart and Haze Dana Hart, on May 12, 2023. Hart was playing for the Knicks during the Eastern Conference when his sons were born, but he was virtually present via Zoom. He returned to New York after the game.

For Josh Hart's twins' first birthday in May 2024, the proud parents jointly uploaded their pictures on Instagram, writing.

Happy Birthday to our BABIES!!! I can't believe it's been a year already! This has by far been the best year of our lives. We can't wait to spend forever with you guys HAPPY 1st BDAY HAZE AND HENDRIX!!!!!!

Josh Hart and Shannon Phillips' twin sons, Haze and Hendrix.

FAQs

Josh Hart and his wife, Shannon Phillips, are currently one of the most popular NBA power couples. Here are some frequently asked questions about them;

Did Josh Hart get married?

Josh Hart married his high school sweetheart, Shannon Phillips, in August 2021. They had been together for around 10 years.

Is Josh Hart's wife pregnant?

The NBA star's wife, Shannon, was pregnant with twins. The couple welcomed their boys, Hendrix Aaron and Haze Dana, in May 2023.

Josh Hart and Shannon Phillips at a Chelsea game in London.

Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips, has been by his side since they were teenagers. She continues to be his number-one supporter even as they expand their family.

