Who is Matt Fitzpatrick's wife? Get to know Katherine Gaal

Matt Fitzpatrick is currently one of England's best professional golfers. Since winning the US Open Championship 2022 and later the RBC Heritage PGA Tour 2023, he has become a familiar face in the global golf community. Behind the scenes, his love life is also blossoming with fiancée Katherine Gaal, a New Jersey native.

Matt and Gaal posing with the RBC Heritage trophy (L) and Matt playing during The Players Championship (R). Photo: @mattfitz94 on Instagram, Mike Ehrmann on Getty Images (modified by author)

Katherine Gaal has a busy and successful corporate career but often finds time to support her fiancée. She accompanies Matt to major golf tournaments around the world.

Katherine Gaal's profile summary

Full name Katherine Gaal Date of birth August 15, 1991 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Professional English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick Education Pennsylvania State University (general finance and broadcast journalism) Profession Marketing Executive Social media LinkedIn Instagram Known for Being Matt Fitzpatrick's fiancée

How old is Matt Fitzpatrick's wife?

Matt's fiancée, Katherine Gaal (age 32 years as of 2024) was born on August 15, 1991. She is around three years older than the golfer, who was born on September 1, 1994.

Where did Katherine Gaal grow up?

Katherine was born and raised in New Jersey, United States. She even participated in the Miss New Jersey USA pageant competition in 2013 and finished second. Her fellow contestants awarded her the Amit Award in 2014.

Top 5 facts about Matt Fitzpatrick's fiancée, Katherine Gaal. Photo: @mattfitz94 on Instagram (modified by author)

How did Katherine Gaal and Matt Fitzpatrick meet?

It is unclear how the two met, but Matt made their relationship official on Instagram on January 11, 2023, during the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. He uploaded a series of photos from the event, including two with Gaal and captioned it, ‘2023 kicked off in Maui!'

The couple later made their red-carpet debut in Phoenix during the premiere of Netflix's Full Swing, a docuseries that highlights the lives of professional golfers, including Fitzpatrick's. During Valentine's Day 2023, Matt shared a photo of him with Gaal to his Instagram with the caption,

To my favourite person, Happy Valentine's!

Katherine accompanied Matt during the 2023 PGA Tour and was present when the golfer won the RBC Heritage against defending champion Jordan Spieth. Later, during the post-game conference, Fitzpatrick revealed that seeing Gaal and his mother cheering assured him that he was doing well.

I knew [the shot] was good because my mom and my girlfriend were jumping up and down with their arms in the air.

Katherine Gaal and Matt Fitzpatrick are engaged

The English professional golf player popped the big question in September 2023, about nine months after making their relationship public. He proposed underneath an archway of roses in Bay Head, New Jersey.

The couple jointly uploaded photos from the occasion to their respective Instagram accounts. Katherine captioned it with a simple "Yes", accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Matt after proposing to Katherine Gaal underneath an archway of roses. Photo: @mattfitz94 on Instagram (modified by author)

Katherine Gaal's education

Matt Fitzpatrick's fiancée is an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University, where she graduated with a double major in general finance and broadcast journalism. According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned a GPA of 3.67.

Gaal also earned her K-6 Alternative Route to Teaching Certification while working as a second and third-grade paraprofessional at Bay Head School.

Katherine Gaal's career

Gaal is the current regional marketing manager for Commvault, a software development firm based in New Jersey. She has held the position since January 2021.

Matt Fitzpatrick's fiancée previously served as Commvault's associate regional manager (December 2019-January 2021) and the associate field marketing manager (April 2019-November 2019).

The New Jersey native has also worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the sales & trading summer analyst. From April 2018 to April 2019, she was the sales marketing manager at 2 River Group in Rumson, New Jersey.

Away from her corporate career, Gaal has been an active volunteer at Penn State Dance Marathon since 2013. She is a member of the institution's Pi Beta Phi sorority, which raises funds to help kids battling pediatric cancer.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Gaal during Valentine's Day (R). Photo: @mattfitz94 on Instagram (modified by author)

Katherine Gaal's Instagram

The marketing professional has an Instagram account, @katherinegaal, but it is currently set to private. She is occasionally featured in Matt Fitzpatrick's Instagram posts.

FAQs

Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Gaal's relationship has been getting stronger since they made it public. Here are some frequently asked questions about the couple;

Is Matt Fitzpatrick married?

The 2022 US Open Champion is not married. He is currently engaged to fiancée Katherine Gaal and he proposed in September 2023.

Does Katherine Gaal play golf?

Gaal plays golf for fun, not as a professional. She occasionally accompanies Matt to various golf tournaments and cheers for him during the game. She previously participated in tennis matches at the Bay Head Yacht Club in New Jersey.

Matt Fitzpatrick during a press conference prior to the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. Photo: Andrew Redington

What is Matt Fitzpatrick's world ranking?

Fitzpatrick's current official world golf ranking (OWGR) is 14. He turned pro in 2014 and currently has two major career wins, including the 2022 US Open Championship and the 2023 RBC Heritage PGA Tour.

Does Matt Fitzpatrick still have braces?

The English pro golfer still wears ceramic braces. He started wearing them at the age of 27.

Katherine Gaal is the soon-to-be Matt Fitzpatrick's wife, although the couple has not revealed their wedding plans yet. Katherine is known to keep a low profile but occasionally makes public appearances to support the English golfer.

