Software developer salary and earnings in South Africa (2024)

Software developers are an integral part of any company, the backbone of an organisation's technical concerns. Do software developers make good money? Here, we discuss the average software developer salary in South Africa, the requirements, and how the occupation compares to a software engineer's salary.

BusinessTech reported in March 2024 that the average South African income is R26,894 as of November 2023, a 1.6% increase from R26,471 in August 2023. The average software developer salary in South Africa is estimated at different values but is considerably higher than the average South African income.

A software developer's salary is based on their experience level. It also depends on what company they work for and what area they are based in, as certain cities pay more for the same occupation than smaller cities.

What is a software developer's salary in South Africa?

Various sources report the average software developer's salary per month differently. Indeed reports an average income of R36,084 per month. Payscale reports an annual software developer salary of R329,464 in 2024. Talent.com lists an average of R629,333 per year and a national average of R52,444 monthly.

The area where you are located makes a difference in your expected average income. OfferZen mentions that the average software developer salary in Cape Town is R24,897. The average salary near Johannesburg is R26,560, notably higher than in Cape Town.

Entry-level software developer salary in South Africa

Indeed listed the junior software developer's salary is R16,164 per month. The cities that pay the highest for a junior position include Sandton, offering R27,885 monthly based on six job openings posted. Durban provides an average of R20,137 monthly based on five reported salaries, followed by Johannesburg at R19,702 based on nine job postings.

These values vary depending on the company and location, which may be higher than the above averages based on the same variables.

What is a good salary for a software developer?

If you have years of software development experience and work for a reputable company in a major city, you can expect to take home a salary higher than the average. A high income for this occupation can be anywhere from R40,000 to R50,000 monthly.

Does a software developer need math?

According to Thinkful, two software engineering professions require an excellent understanding of mathematics. These include AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) and game development. The latter requires building incredibly complex algorithms, surpassing a basic understanding of maths.

In South Africa, mathematics, science, and computer-related subjects are ideal if you wish to become a software developer. An excellent command of these subjects is essential for success in the profession.

Which is better, a software engineer or a software developer?

Forbes mentions that a software developer designs, develops and customises computer software applications. A software engineer is involved in all stages of the software development process, utilising programming languages, architecture and structural design to create systems and software.

A software engineer is considered a developer, but each job has niche tasks. Forbes lists the following similarities:

Both create software programs and systems.

Both are required to know comparable computer programming languages.

Both create code and test it.

What determines which occupation is better seems to be based on personal preference and associated salaries.

Who earns more, software developer or software engineer?

According to Indeed, the average software engineer's salary in South Africa is R36,084 monthly. This shows that software engineers earn slightly more than software developers.

The average software developer's salary in South Africa is significantly more than the country's overall average income, showing that this career path will financially reward anybody interested in the profession. Seek jobs in main cities for higher value.

