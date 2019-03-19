How to use Standard Bank online banking in 2023: app, login and contacts

Online banking technology has made life much easier. The technology allows people to access banking services on the web. Domestic and international fund transfers can be initialised in the comfort of your home or office. If you are a member of Standard Bank, you should take advantage of the Standard Bank online banking system for faster and stress-free services.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Standard Bank logo. Photo: @StandardBankSA

Source: UGC

Like other financial institutions, Standard Bank rolled out the Standard Bank online banking system to make clients' lives easier. With this technology, all you need is an internet-enabled device and a stable Internet connection to gain access to all your personal and business accounts on demand.

How to use Standard Bank online banking services in 2023

Online or internet banking is an electronic payment system that allows clients to perform several financial transactions online. Learn how to register, log in, and use the Standard Bank internet banking portal or app in South Africa.

Registration for online banking

Before you use the online banking platform, you must register your profile. You only need to do this once.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Requirements

Below are the requirements for registration.

A valid Business Auto Bank, Auto Bank, MasterCard credit, or E-plan card

Your ATM PIN

Steps to register

Follow the steps below to complete the registration process.

On your internet-enabled laptop or smartphone browser, visit the Standard Bank website.

Scroll down and click Online under Easy ways to bank.

under Easy ways to bank. Click Register, then Register for online banking.

then Enter your registered email address. You will be redirected to a page with two fields for your Card Number and ATM PIN.

Type in your credentials (Your name, the card number and the ATM PIN) and click Register .

. Create and confirm your regular password and the Customer Selected Password (CSP). You will need these two passwords when logging into your account.

NB: If you have previously used cellphone banking services and would like to enrol for internet banking, you must use the customer-selected PIN (CSP) when accessing cellphone banking services.

A young man using a laptop. Photo: @unsplash.com, @disruptxn

Source: UGC

Standard Bank internet banking login procedure

You can log into your account after a successful registration. Follow the steps below to do this.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the official website.

Scroll down and click Online under Easy ways to bank.

under Easy ways to bank. Click Sign In .

. Enter your credentials to access your account. On the homepage, you will see all the accounts linked to your card. You will also see the balances for all the linked accounts. There is a navigation icon at the top right of the page. Click it to access various services.

How to change your password

If you have forgotten your password, you cannot access your account. You need to reset it to access online banking services. Follow the steps below to reset your password.

On your internet-enabled device, visit the Standard Bank website.

Scroll down and click Online under Easy ways to bank.

under Easy ways to bank. Click Sign In .

. Click Forgot Username .

. Enter your email address. Your username will be sent to the email address registered to your profile.

Follow the prompts to change or reset the password.

Internet banking using the Standard Bank app

Besides accessing various services via the official website, you can use the app. Through the app, you can access various Standard Bank online business banking services. You can also access individual accounts. Follow the steps below to use the mobile app.

Download the Standard Bank App from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Set up your profile using your email address. Create a password you can remember and link your accounts and cards to the app.

If you do not have an account, download the app and open a MyMo account online.

Once you have registered your profile, verify it with DigiME to strengthen your digital presence.

You are ready to access various services, including paying bills, reversing unauthorised debit orders, buying airtime, shopping, accessing loans, etc.

A man smiling when using a smartphone. Photo: unsplash.com, @franciscovenancio

Source: UGC

Accessing Standard Bank offline

If you do not have access to the internet, you can access all banking services offline. You can visit one of the thousands of ATMs nationwide to access your account.

Alternatively, you can access your accounts using your cellphone. Dial *120*2345# and follow the prompts.

Standard Bank customer care

If you need to access the customer care desk for further enquiries, use the contact details below.

Personal call centre: 0860 123 000 (within the country) or +27 11 299 4701 (international)

0860 123 000 (within the country) or +27 11 299 4701 (international) Business call centre: 0860 109 075 (within the country) or +27 11 299 4633 (international)

0860 109 075 (within the country) or +27 11 299 4633 (international) Email address (personal issues): information@standardbank.co.za

information@standardbank.co.za Email address (business customers): bizdirect@standardbank.co.za

Is Standard Bank down?

The bank is not down. In the past, the app and self-service portal on the official website have gone down temporarily due to technological hitches. The institutions tech team works around the clock to avoid such instances.

How do I access my Standard Bank account?

You can access your account via the Standard Bank app or online banking portal. You can also access it via the ATM or your cell phone.

How do I check my Standard Bank account balance online?

You can check the balance by logging into your account using the app or website.

How do I contact Standard Bank?

You can access the bank using the official numbers or email addresses provided in the contact section above.

Customers can access various services on the Standard Bank online banking platform. You can access your profile on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop.

READ ALSO: Tyme Bank Universal branch code and swift code for money transfers 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published the Tyme Bank Universal branch code and swift code for money transfers.

Tyme Bank is a digital banking service with tills across South Africa for withdrawing cash. This initiative was developed as part of a Deloitte consulting project funded by the MTN group.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News