An essential part of working with any payment gateway is to be able to withdraw money when convenient. The good news is that PayPal to Capitec transfers is an easy task in South Africa. With access to a mobile phone or computer and the internet, you can seamlessly withdraw cash from PayPal to your bank account. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform this action in the comfort of your home.

Capitec is South Africa's leading digital bank serving over 6.9 million digital banking clients. The bank has bridged the need to go to the bank in person, which can be frustrating and time-consuming. Most clients have linked their PayPal to bank accounts for simple and easy withdrawal processes. In this article, we answer the many searches of "How do I set up PayPal with Capitec?"

How to transfer money from Paypal to Capitec

Through an FNB online banking profile, you can now transfer money from your PayPal to a Capitec Bank account. Below are steps to register an FNB online banking profile, link your PayPal to your Capitec account, and transfer money to your Capitec account.

How to register for an FNB online banking profile

Registering for an FNB online banking profile is simple and precise. Follow the steps below to do this without the hustle and bustle of going to the bank.

Visit http://www.fnb.co.za to register. For an individual banking profile, select "For Me" followed by "I do not bank with FNB"

Fill in your personal or business details in the spaces provided

Next, create access details for logging into your profile. This includes a password and user ID

Enter your phone number to receive a code

Agree to the terms and conditions and click "Submit" on the bottom right

Confirm that all the information is correct. If you need to change anything, click "Edit." If everything is correct, click "Confirm" to complete registration

How to link PayPal to Capitec

Link your PayPal to your Capitec account using a tablet or PC. Follow the steps below to link these two accounts and start making your transactions.

Type www.paypal.com/za in your preferred browser

On the top right-hand corner, click the register button

Select the individual account part

After carefully going through the "User Agreement", click the "Agree and Create Account" at the bottom of the page

Fill in your card details

Click "Continue" if you would like to add your card now

If you want to add your card later, click "Go to my account"

Next, click on "Get Verified"

To continue, link your card to verify your account (PayPal will charge your card an amount of R18, which is about $1.95 for this transaction)

Transfer from PayPal to Capitec

You can now transfer or withdraw money from PayPal to Capitec. All you require is data bundles and filling in the correct credentials. Follow the steps provided below for a seamless experience.

On your profile, click "My Bank Accounts"

Select "PayPal Services" and the "Withdraw from PayPal"

Enter the withdrawal information, including your USD amount, Capitec Bank account and the reason for withdrawal

Click "Get Quote" to view the exchange rate and the amount you will receive in rand

Next, click "Continue" on the bottom right if you accept the quote displayed

Accept the terms and conditions. Click "Confirm" on the bottom right

You will now be redirected to your PayPal profile, where you must log in

Click "Login" if it does not open automatically open

Next, click "Pay Now" to get a notification saying your transaction has been submitted for processing and a reference

Enter Finish on the bottom right

Does PayPal work with Capitec Bank in South Africa?

Yes, in South Africa, PayPal works perfectly well with Capitec Bank. The Capitec routing number, 470010, will help make this process less stressful.

Which banks work with PayPal in South Africa?

You can transfer money from PayPal to any bank account in South Africa. As explained in this article, you only need to link your South African bank account to PayPal to initiate a withdrawal process. Some South African banks facilitating this process include ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank, among others.

The above details depict how to perform PayPal to Capitec transfers in South Africa. This will help you avoid an unnecessary trip to visit a consultant in-store.

