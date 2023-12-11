Appling for birth certificate for foreigners in South Africa in 2024

South Africa is home to millions of foreigners from different parts of the world who live there for various reasons. Some have started families and must know how to navigate regulations to ensure legal habitation. This article highlights all you need to know about the application of birth certificates for foreigners in South Africa.

A birth certificate is one of the most important documents an individual must possess. It is your legal identity and gives you unlimited access to public services and rights. A birth should be recorded in the territory where it takes place, although the regulations may vary from one country to another.

What happens if a foreigner gives birth in South Africa?

All births in Mzansi must be registered with the Department of Home Affairs. Foreigners must have valid documentation to initiate the registration. The issued birth certificate makes the child eligible for dual citizenship if both parents are foreigners and can be used to apply for the child's visa.

How to get a birth certificate as a foreigner in South Africa?

In South Africa, the process of registering a birth for foreigners is managed by the Department of Home Affairs. The procedure is similar to that of Mzansi citizens in accordance with the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1992.

You will need these documents to ensure successful registration:

Application form Notice of Birth (DHA 24)

DHA 529 (applicant, parents duly fully completed)

Full birth certificate of the applicant

Marriage certificate if the parents are married, or both parents must acknowledge paternity.

Proof of birth/citizenship of the South African parent

Police report from country of origin as well as one from RSA (15 years and above)

An interview report for both the applicant and the South African parent (15 years and above)

Proof of Paternity/DNA tests (15 years and above)

All births must be registered within 30 days of the toddler's arrival. If a child's birth is not registered within 30 days, it is considered a late birth registration and has additional requirements.

How long does foreign birth registration take in South Africa?

The applicant is issued an unabridged birth certificate for foreigners in South Africa free of charge about a day or more after the registration is done at Home Affairs. This applies to South Africans and non-South African citizens as long as the delivery occurs in the country. Some hospitals nationwide have Home Affairs offices to make the process swift and convenient.

How do you register a child born outside of South Africa?

Mzansi citizens living abroad can submit their birth certificate application details to the nearest South African embassy, mission, or consulate. If you want faster and smoother processing, you can contract the services of an agent.

Home Affairs online booking for birth certificate

Online services are not available for birth certificate booking or registration. Applicants must visit the nearest Home Affairs branch to initiate the process.

Does the baby need to be present when registering birth in South Africa?

After the child's delivery, the individuals responsible for the registration could be:

One parent or parents

Guardian

Any other person responsible for the toddler

If the parents married in a civil or customary marriage, they should present an original or certified copy of the marriage certificate. If they have yet to tie the knot, they must present themselves personally at the nearest Home Affairs Office with their identity cards to sign and acknowledge paternity.

How many names are allowed on a birth certificate in South Africa?

A maximum of three names are allowed, including the given name and two surnames (the father's and the mother's). The father's name must be provided, whether the parents are married or not.

Getting a birth certificate for foreigners in South Africa is straightforward as long as you have the required documentation. Kindly visit DHA offices for more Home Affairs news about foreigners and relevant, up-to-date details.

