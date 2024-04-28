Police Minister Bheki Cele will deploy thousands of cops around the country to secure the safety of voters

Cele, together with the top brass in his ministry, has crafted a strategy to ensure both politicians and voters are safe during the May elections

On Sunday, the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster briefed the nation on the state of readiness for the upcoming 2024 general elections

Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured voters they will be safe this voting season. Images: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced a series of measures to protect the safety of voters throughout South Africa.

Minister Bheki Cele's strategy

With 23,292 voting stations across the country, comprehensive plans have been made to optimise police presence in politically sensitive areas.

According to Cele, additional forces will be deployed in hot spot areas like KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, parts of the Free State, and Mpumalanga. The aim is to bolster security and avoid any potential incidents.

Police security plan

The Police Ministry has been actively engaging with station commanders across the country to ensure proactive measures are in place to prevent political killings.

Cele highlighted forming a special team dealing with political violence in KwaZulu-Natal. The team has since expanded its operations to other provinces and achieved significant success in its mission.

Minister Cele emphasised that every voting station will be included. The ministry has pledged to do everything necessary to protect individuals participating in the democratic process and uphold the integrity of the electoral system.

Netizens curious

South Africans want to see how the police ministry plans to ease political tensions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Iain Kerr commented:

"What about a special team for farm murders? Oh, sorry, your boss says there are none."

@Radebe_Teejay shared:

"Desperate times are upon us; even the police are telling us what to do in cases of lost IDs. Elections should happen every two years.

@Pina Mncedisi Tenza said:

"After elections, he will be out as minister of police, and South Africans will be happy.. phuma Bheki cele."

@Lonwabo Maqgabini commented:

"To be honest, he is right now. There is an improvement."

@Freedom Park Times said:

"Coincidentally near the elections."

@Thembela Ninzi expressed:

"I must say policing in SA is now kinda improving. They are at least fighting."

@Sumba shared:

"Hope this team will assist and it will work in combating political killings."

