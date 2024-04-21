Police Minister Bheki Cele will hold a series of meetings in KwaZulu-Natal to enforce community-oriented policing strategies

Cele wants to connect police with communities throughout the province to improve safety in the province

His engagements will prioritise tackling crime, ensuring justice for victims, and targeting illegal firearm possession

KWAZULU-NATAL - Police minister Bheki Cele will lead a series of engagements in KwaZulu-Natal over the next three days.

Cele in KwaZulu-Natal

According to TimesLIVE, this marks the return to the province for the second week. The activities are part of continuous work to promote community-based policing and rally all parts of society, including religious groups, to back the police's efforts.

Cele will address the KwaMashu Christian Church congregants on Sunday, urging church leaders and the congregation to actively participate in crime prevention and support crime victims.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said:

"This programme forms part of the implementation of the integrated violence and crime prevention strategy (ICVPS) which draws on collaboration to safeguard communities.

Cele will then lead a delegation of police top brass, including national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, on a visit to Donnybrook and Gamalakhe on Monday and Tuesday respectively to hand over two newly-built police stations to the communities."

After visiting Nquthu on Wednesday, Cele returns to KwaZulu-Natal. During his visit, police had detailed talks with local traditional leaders and representatives from families involved in a long-standing feud, which has tragically resulted in 10 deaths, including women and children, since 2022.

Netizens not impressed

The police ministry's work does not convince online users. Many believe it is to get people to vote the ANC back into power.

Here are some of the reactions:

@PrithiPrav Shah said:

"Nothing more than an election ploy."

@Eli BerZerker shared:

"Minister of visits and teatime."

@Naas Dlamini commented:

"The minister has a good strong leader in General Undertaker now the focus should move to Gauteng nd Cape Flats."

@Greg Schaffers said:

" This man is useless and a waste of tax payers money."

@Saz explained:

"He will look good for being the state undertaker in his black suit."

