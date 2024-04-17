Global site navigation

AKA Murder Case: Minister Bheki Cele Discloses R176K Cost for Durban Flight to Attend Media Briefing
Celebrities

AKA Murder Case: Minister Bheki Cele Discloses R176K Cost for Durban Flight to Attend Media Briefing

by  Mbali Tebele

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What you need to know about AKA's murder trial

Nota Baloyi calls out AKA's friends

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi calling out the rapper's close friends for not supporting his family.

Read also

UK parliament to debate law phasing out smoking

This after Nota revealed how Tony Forbes had been alone in court for his son's murder trial, and none of the rapper's buddies were ever present to show their support.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel