AKA Murder Case: Minister Bheki Cele Discloses R176K Cost for Durban Flight to Attend Media Briefing
What you need to know about AKA's murder trial
- Two of the murder suspects arrested in Eswatini had their extradition postponed due to delay from the police
- One of the five suspects in Durban accused the police of threatening his life before his arrest
- Taxi boss Mfundo Gcaba was accused of making a payment to the alleged murderers
- His family later shared a statement denying the allegations and clearing the suspicions on the R800K payment
- Meanwhile, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has been actively attending court proceedings to find answers on his son's tragic murder
Nota Baloyi calls out AKA's friends
In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi calling out the rapper's close friends for not supporting his family.
This after Nota revealed how Tony Forbes had been alone in court for his son's murder trial, and none of the rapper's buddies were ever present to show their support.
Source: Briefly News