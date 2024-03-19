Lindokuhle Ndimande, one of the men linked to AKA's murder, accused the police of threatening his life

The suspect claimed that before his arrest, the police showed his mother where his grave would be

The shocking allegations against SAPS sparked heated reactions from people on social media platforms

AKA murder accused appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - AKA's murder accused, Lindokuhle Ndimande, shared a chilling account of his arrest. He alleged that the police showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't surrender.

Threatening encounter with SAPS

According to SowetanLIVE, Ndimande said the police officers warned him of dire consequences if he failed to turn himself in. The threats made him fear for his life, and he sought immediate legal assistance.

Lindokuhle surrenders under pressure

Ndimande revealed that he had no choice but to arrange his surrender to the police through his attorney quickly.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

During his bail application hearing, Ndimande told the Durban Magistrate's Court that he is not a flight risk, reported SABCNews.

Mzansi discusses alleged police intimidation

The shocking revelations about alleged police intimidation got tongues wagging on social media.

See some comments below:

Tendani Malihasi Peri wrote:

"Give those officers a straps, they know their duties."

Steven Rikhotso posted:

"Drama again! Senzo Meyiwa’s case part 2."

Msiyana Tsitsipas commented:

"Argg there is nothing like that this suspect is just playing mind games shifting the focus from what he is accused of."

Fox Mbo said:

"Movie-style. They wanted you to understand that they were not in the mood for games."

Zakhele Mbokazi asked:

"So he also scared to die after these serious accusations?"

MmaMlondi Le Agape added:

"Well done SAPS."

Darlington Maila stated:

"So the police decided to play a filthy game."

AKA murder suspect claims family is being targeted

In a related article, Briefly News reported that social media is abuzz as more updates regarding the ongoing case of the murder of AKA and his close friend Tebello' Tibz' Motsoane were revealed on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

Recently one of the accused and taxi boss, Lindani Ndimande, made damning allegations against the SAPS in his affidavit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News