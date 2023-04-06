A police sergeant inexplicably gunned down his pregnant ex-wife while she was at work at Brits Hospital

The motives for the shooting are unknown, but the incident marks the second officer-involved shooting in less than a month

Provincial police commissioner Lt Sello Kwena has urged police officers to seek help from Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) and other professionals

BRITS - A 39-year-old police sergeant handed himself over to Brits police on Wednesday morning after murdering his ex-wife.

A police officer handed himself over to Brits police after killing his pregnant ex-wife. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The police officer allegedly went to Brits Hospital, where his ex worked as a switchboard operator, and opened fire on her while she was at the hospital's entrance.

The 35-year-old woman, who was pregnant, was tragically killed instantly.

Motive behind Brits Hospital shooting is still unclear

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the police officer handed himself in soon after the shooting, TimesLIVE reported.

The motive for the senseless incident is still unclear, but the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is already underway with its investigation.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha expressed complete confidence that the South African Police Service would ensure justice is served for the victim's family.

North West police commissioner urges officers to seek professional help

While Provincial Police Commissioner Sello Kwena condemned the shooting, Kwena also urged police officers to use Employee Health and Wellness services.

Kwena added that the Brits Hospital shooting was the second incident involving a police officer in less than a month, IOL reported.

The 39-year-old police sergeant is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court soon.

South Africans complain about the level of violence in SA

Below are some comments:

Domenic Thabani asked:

"Tjo, where are we going? We are a violent society whether we like it or not."

Neo Mohaole said:

"Dating a police guy is like signing a death sentence in advance. They kill when they get angry at work or are frustrated with their girlfriends... Ruthless people."

Nkosazana Radebe said:

"Stop blaming the profession. It's got nothing to do with being a police officer. It happens everywhere. It's just an individual who failed to control his anger."

Thelma Mpandeli complained:

"Gun violence is rising every day."

Ananias Phehello Makhetha claimed:

"They are not afraid of prison any more because, after 5 or 10 years, he'll be roaming Mzansi streets again."

