A 44-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly killing his brother over leftover meat

The man went to his brother's house and demanded he hand over the food from a family function they had over the weekend

In a separate incident, police found six bodies at a house belonging to a man suspected of drug dealing and cable theft

UMBUMBULU - A KwaZulu-Natal man took his love for meat a little too far and is facing murder charges. The man was arrested after allegedly killing his brother over leftover meat.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his older brother to death. Images: Caspar Benson & Ingmarsan

Source: Getty Images

KZN man allegedly murders brother after a traditional event

According to IOL, a 44-year-old man confronted his 52-year-old brother about leftover meat that was enjoyed at a traditional family event over the weekend.

The altercation occurred on Monday, 3 April, at around 10pm. The younger brother went to his older brother's house and demanded he hand over the leftover food.

The brothers then engaged in a screaming match, leading to the younger brother grabbing a knife and stabbing his brother in the chest. The older brother tried to find help but bled out and succumbed to his injuries.

Following the murder, the 44-year-old man was assaulted by his family and neighbours and the police were later called to the scene.

6 Killed in mass shooting in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal

In a separate incident, six people were found dead in the house of a 35-year-old man suspected of drug dealing and cable theft on Sunday, 2 April in Umbumbulu.

According to TimesLIVE, four men and two women were found dead in different parts of the house. The female victims were siblings ages 21 and 16.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told East Coast Radio that an 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 3 April, and is suspected of being behind the murders.

Eastern Cape man handed 4 life sentences for murdering 4 family members over R20k

Briefly News previously reported that an Eastern Cape man had been handed four life sentences for killing his parents, sister and five-year-old niece in a dispute over R20 000.

The brutal murders happened in 2018 when Thobane Kesa set his family's house alight after he murdered the victims in cold blood. The family of four were burnt beyond recognition.

According to Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luyolo Tyali, the convicted murderer went on a murderous rampage when his parents refused to pay him and his brother R20 000, News24 reported.

