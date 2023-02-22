A man from the Eastern Cape who killed his entire family over R20 000 has been handed four life sentences

Thobani Kesa slayed his parents, sister and five-year-old niece before setting them on fire

The parents had a protection order out against Kesa, who vowed to kill them in front of the small claims court

STERKSPRUIT - An Eastern Cape man has been handed four life sentences for killing his parents, sister and five-year-old niece in a dispute over R20 000.

The brutal murders happened in 2018 when Thobane Kesa set his family's house alight after he murdered the victims in cold blood. The family of four were burnt beyond recognition.

According to Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luyolo Tyali, the convicted murderer went on a murderous rampage when his parents refused to pay him and his brother R20 000, News24 reported.

Kesa and his brother agreed with his parents to build a house on the family's homestead in exchange for compensation.

Eastern Cape man vows to kill parents in small claims court

The brothers were given a deposit to begin construction, but before they finished building the house, Kesa and his brother demanded the rest of the payment, leading to a disagreement with the family.

The brother dragged the family to the local small claims court demanding R20 000. In the court, Kesa Accused his mother of being a witch and vowed to kill her if she didn't pay him.

Fearing for their lives, Kesa's parents obtained a protection order against their sons, and the brother moved to another village, IOL reported.

The protection order wasn't enough because Kesa later returned and killed his entire family.

South Africans can't understand why Eastern Cpe man would kill his entire family over R20 000

South Africans mourned the deaths of the family of four and wondered what type of person would wipe out his entire family.

Below are some reactions:

Kenard Froude slammed:

"Savages. Happens every day almost."

Vishal Rohanlall complained:

"These days you can get killed for R10... Or for nothing. That's South Africa currently."

Larry Motubatse excalimed:

"That's crazy!"

Cedric Johnson commented:

"Kills his parents for R20 000, foolish..."

Ruksana Ally said:

"Bad heart. Supposed to build as a gift to his parents..now he will get imprisoned."

Ek's Julle Grootman claimed:

"This world is coming to an end at an alarming speed..."

Anthony Zaba asked:

"This dog could kill his parents imagine what else he is capable off?"

