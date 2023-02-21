Police Minister Bheki Cele wants community members to be more active in the country’s fight against crime

While delivering South Africa’s quarterly crime statistics, Cele called for residents to be “allies in safety”

The police minister’s comments irritated many social media users, with some saying he has failed to protect citizens

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele called for communities to play a more active role in fighting crime by taking charge when they see illegal activity taking place.

Police Minister Bheki Cele called for community members to act against crime. Image: Stephane de Sakutin

Source: Getty Images

He was delivering the country’s quarterly crime statistics when he made the remarks. The stats from October to December 2022 painted a grim picture of the country’s safety.

Cele said police can not end crime by themselves and called for residents to be “allies in safety.” He said there is a deeper need for crime prevention, which is the responsibility of all government departments and not just his, according to SABC News.

The police minister called for residents to act against crime when they notice illegality taking place rather than taking videos to share on social media. He also said that information from communities is crucial and can assist police investigations.

According to TimesLIVE, the crime stats indicated that murders increased by 10%, with over 7000 being committed between October and December. Most murders were committed in public spaces, residences, liquor outlets, and on buses.

Mzansi annoyed with Police Minister Bheki Cele’s remarks

@MathewScraton said:

“More corruption and trouble in the police force, these are supposed to be the people making sure we are safe a secure, there is not a day that goes by without the SAP making headlines for being arrested or in court on so many different charges.”

@KhumaloLabani commented:

“Minister is mistaken the videos can assist the police to be able to solve the crimes without videos or pictures that case is not solid enough to be successful.”

@Stevendb17 posted:

“It would help if the SAP was a meritocracy staffed by competent, well-trained, disciplined police officers rather than the shambolic top-heavy collection of inept cadres, facilitating and participating in, rather than preventing, crime.”

@shaakirayousuf wrote:

“Neither is doing nothing about crime normal. SAPS doesn’t even respond when there's a crime. In what world is that normal? You've failed in your mandate to protect and serve.”

@Maverick9115 added:

“You did not want real police officers, take ownership.”

