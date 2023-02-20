Police Minister Bheki Cele said there was no need for him to visit the murder scene of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes

The police minister, who is often mocked for his visits to crime scenes, said he doesn’t go for the cameras

Many social media users were not interested in Minister Cele’s comments and called for him to find AKA’s killers

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele broke his silence on his absence at the murder scene of Kiernan’ AKA’ Forbes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele explained his reason for not visiting the murder scene of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. Image: Dwayne Senior & Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The rapper was gunned down alongside his long-time friend and celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane on Durban’s Florida Road. The pair were laid to rest over the weekend; however, police are yet to arrest any suspects.

Cele, who is known for visiting crime scenes, said there was no need for him to attend since he was in contact with AKA’s family and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. According to SA HipHop Mag, Cele said he also received a “beautiful” message thanking him from the rapper’s father, Tony Forbes.

While presenting the quarterly crime stats, the minister said he doesn’t go to scenes for the cameras. He also said a team, led by Brigadier Vela Cele, has been put together to find the gunmen.

The KZN police commissioner told TimesLIVE that only the Forbes family would be given updates on the case. He said while no arrests have been made, a few people have been interviewed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi also said that statements, CCTV camera videos, and the ballistic report from forensics have been collected. He added that the team is putting together evidence to create a solid case.

Mzansi reacts to Police Minister Bheki Cele’sdoesn’t absence from AKA’s murder scene

Khaya Kaizer Myoli said:

“What are they going to gain from his visit? The guy has been visiting a lot of scenes but still, those cases are still not yet being solved.”

Xabiso Lumka posted:

“Minister of travelling and tourism.”

Owen Chipen wrote:

“He must stop visiting crime scenes, instead, he must work hard to arrest the perpetrators.”

Thabo Masaswivona Shabangu commented:

“Minister of crime scene visits finally got tired.”

Koena Motseki added:

“We don't care about visiting crime scenes we want him to arrest the perpetrators that's what is important.”

