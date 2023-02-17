Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie calls for proper police investigation following Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ assassination

He called for justice for the rapper and his long-time friend Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane, who were gunned down in Durban

McKenzie said the Forbes family should not have to experience the same heartache as Senzo Meyiwa’s loved ones

CENTRAL KAROO - Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is demanding that police “meticulously investigate” the assassination of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his long-time friend Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane.

PA Leader Gayton McKenzie wants the police to properly investigate the murder of AKA and Tibz. Image: Gayton Mckenzie & @kondjela

The pair were shot and killed outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road last week, leaving South Africans reeling in shock and horror. Reacting to the deaths, McKenzie expressed heartache.

Taking to Facebook, the politician mourned the loss of the pair. He said he hopes the killers are brought to book and there isn’t a repeat of the Senzo Meyiwa case.

“I don’t know what happened. We can all just speculate and wait for the investigations,” said McKenzie.

'What I do know is that this story can get uglier. I’m asking the cops to meticulously investigate and to please avoid a Senzo repeat,” said McKenzie.

Meyiwa was gunned down in 2014 during an alleged house robbery at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus. According to TimesLIVE, his family is still awaiting justice despite five people being put on trial.

Mzansi reacts to Gayton McKenzie’s comments on the murders of AKA and Tibz

Chaney Geswent said:

“I hope they get justice South Africa is a crazy place to be l remember when the police couldn't solve the Lee Matthews case her parents had to hire a private investigator how l wish I could just leave and live somewhere else how did we get to here as a country.”

Pontso Maloma posted:

“I loved his music. Lost a super megastar. my heart is bleeding.”

Nobza Wemi Dletye wrote:

“Gayton McKenzie well said I'm proud of you, it shows no hope is lost my day is also coming may they continue to rest.”

Sona Mooketsi posted:

“I'm getting worried that there are no arrests up to now while there is some video footage, soon there will be stories that there is no evidence.”

Malebo Segwagwa added:

“I pray they get justice. Rest well boys.”

RIP AKA: Mzansi understands President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to deny Supa Mega a state funeral

Briefly News also reported that Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will not be granted a state funeral despite Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi requesting the honour.

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the request that would have provided greater financial support towards events surrounding the slain rapper’s funeral. AKA and his long-time friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were gunned down in Durban’s Florida Road last week.

Lesufi’s office said he had visited the Forbes family to inform them of the president’s decision. According to TimesLIVE, he said AKA should receive some form of honour.

