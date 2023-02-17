Slain musician Kiernan "AKA" Forbes will not be granted a state funeral after being shot and killed in Durban’s Florida Road

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said his office did not request a financial contribution for the rapper’s funeral

Many social media users have praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for denying the request, saying they just want justice

JOHANNESBURG - Kiernan "AKA" Forbes will not be granted a state funeral despite Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi requesting the honour.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not granted a state funeral for AKA. Image: Saul Loeb & AKA IV League

Source: UGC

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the request that would have provided greater financial support towards events surrounding the slain rapper’s funeral. AKA and his long-time friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were gunned down in Durban’s Florida Road last week.

Lesufi’s office said he had visited the Forbes family to inform them of the president’s decision. According to TimesLIVE, he said AKA should receive some form of honour.

The premier said his office did not request a financial contribution for the rapper’s funeral. He said that the provincial government would honour AKA by providing law enforcement personnel, a gravesite at Heroes Acre Cemetery and a flag for his casket.

Lesufi said the provincial government would also provide security and ensure the Forbes family has support and comfort, IOL reported. He said they would ensure he has a send-off befitting his legacy.

Mzansi reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa denying AKA a state funeral

MAkariri Ash MakaBatsi said:

“State funerals aren't all that. All their family and those that loved him are enough. I pray to God to strengthen his family. AKA didn't deserve to die like that.”

Rosy Morgan commented:

“We all hurt and love AKA but don't think a state funeral is needed.”

Kamogelo Motlhagodi wrote:

“We never asked for a state funeral. Just investigate and bring justice to his family, that's all.”

Rahima Shaik posted:

“Right decision. There are so many who made great sacrifices for SA who did not get a state funeral.”

Papie Modisane added:

“Why not. He influenced so many people through his music. I mean, the late Senzo Meyiwa got a state funeral too, so why not AKA?”

