AKA's former manager was remembered by his family and friends during a short memorial service in Johannesburg

Tibz was also shot dead on the night AKA was fatally shot outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban

Tibz's business associates and loved ones celebrated his life on Thursday at Sacred Heart College and his memorial was also streamed live

Tibz's family and friends celebrated his life on Thursday, 16 February. AKA's former manager was shot dead in Durban last Friday, 10 February.

AKA's former manager Tibz's memorial service was held in Johannesburg.

Source: Twitter

AKA and Tibz were gunned down outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road. Their shooting was caught on camera and sent shockwaves across the country.

Tibz's business associates and loved ones gathered at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg to remember him, reports TshisaLIVE. His memorial service was also streamed live on YouTube. He will be laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.

Police confirm AKA was assassinated

Meanwhile, police confirmed the fatal shooting of AKA was an assassination. The late rapper was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

During an interview on TV, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they had no doubt the rapper's murder was a hit, reported TimesLIVE.

Supa Mega was out with friends when his shooter shot him in the head. His murder was caught on camera. Fuming social media users took to Twitter and slammed police for confirming "the obvious".

Cassper Nyovest will not attend AKA's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest revealed that he'll not be attending AKA's funeral. Supa Mega was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

Cassper and AKA were arch-rivals and used to throw shade at each other's direction and even dissed each other on their songs. There was also a time when they agreed to take their beef to the boxing ring but that match will never happen now since AKA is no more.

Even though Cassper sent his condolences to AKA's family, he told his fans on Twitter that he'll not make it to the late rapper's memorial and funeral service. ZAlebs reports that Mufasa shared that he'll be out of the country when the funeral takes place.

