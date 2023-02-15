Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to share that he'll not attend his arch-rival AKA's funeral and memorial service

Mufasa and AKA used to diss each other in songs and roast each other online but that came to an abrupt end when AKA was gunned down in Durban

Social media users pleaded with Cassper to cancel his business trip and pay his last respects to his biggest rival instead

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he'll not be attending AKA's funeral. SUPA Mega was shot dead in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he'll not attend AKA's funeral. Image: @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and AKA were arch-rivals and used to throw shade at each other's direction and even dissed each other on their songs. There was also a time when they agreed to take their beef to the boxing ring but that match will never happen now since AKA is no more.

Even though Cassper sent his condolences to AKA's family, he told his fans on Twitter that he'll not make it to the late rapper's memorial and funeral service. ZAlebs reports that Mufasa shared that he'll be out of the country when the funeral takes place, adding that he would've paid his last respects to Supa Mega if he was in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi urges Cassper Nyovest to cancel his business trip

Peeps took to Cassper's timeline and pleaded with him to cancel his trip. Some even said they were disappointed after Cass said he won't be around to bid farewell to AKA.

@BossoLocal wrote:

"Cancel my bro, please go bid farewell to @akaworldwide for the last time and reschedule business."

@Qomelide commented:

"Very disappointed Cassper. I was hoping that you'd be there just to show the people of South Africa that the so-called beef between the two of you was not that deep...if it was real at all. But anyway, I understand my brother."

@wakapalesaa said:

"Honestly no matter how anyone may look at it, I know you genuinely had no ill will towards Mega and you are just as pained as everybody else. Nobody deserves to die like that, as a father I know u feel pain. Gonna miss the jabs yawl liked to throw at each other. Legendary!"

@CebolenkosiMaz wrote:

"Deep down you loved Kiernan and after going through some of his videos earlier on, I honestly believe that he loved you just as much too. Y'all elevated one another's careers in such an excellent way. Respect Billi."

@Cakes_Mfundo1 added:

"Then cancel the trip and attend the funeral, simple."

Murdah Bongz will not attend AKA's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz will not be attending AKA's funeral. The late rapper's family confirmed the news in a statement detailing his memorial and funeral service.

AKA was fatally shot in front of his friends on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, married AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle. The Forbes revealed that DJ Zinhle's hubby, also known as Mörda, will not be part of the funeral because he'll be observing and respecting cultural protocol.

ZAlebs reports that AKA's family thanked Murdah Bongz's family for the support they have given them. Murdah Bongz will also be in absentia at the memorial service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News