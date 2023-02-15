K.O has taken to his timeline to reveal that he has lawyered up to defend himself and his brother who was in Durban with AKA when he died

The SETE hitmaker's brother, Siya, Don Design and the rest of the people who were with AKA when he was assassinated have been accused of having a hand in his murder

K.O shared that his lawyers have already summoned one of the people who levelled the serious accusations against AKA's friends and many suspect that person is Nota Baloyi

K.O has lawyers up following AKA's murder in Durban. The SETE hitmaker's brother, Siya, was in Durban when AKA was assassinated.

Siya, Don Design and some of the people who were with AKA on the fateful night have been accused of having a hand in his murder after CCTV footage of the late rapper's murder surfaced online.

Taking to Instagram, K.O revealed that his lawyers have summoned one of the people who levelled the serious accusations against AKA's friends. He said those people are playing with innocent people's lives for clout, adding that they're all hurting and mourning.

ZAlebs reports that one person who publicly accused Siya and others was controversial music exec, Nota Baloyi.

Mzansi reacts to K.O's lawyers summoning one of the people over AKA's murder

Peeps took to K.O's comment section and shared mixed reactions to hi comments. Some agreed with him while others continued making accusations against all those who were with AKA when he died.

grizz25_1ww said:

"The law of South Africa always fails us. Did they catch Sumbody's killers? Ma R5? A whole lot of innocent people wait until it fails you, someone close to you, you'll understand why maybe @lavidanota is trying to gather evidence himself. Not saying they're all right but gathering knowing very well the SAPS doesn't have time or idk they work together. Listen to the SONA 23 debate that took place yesterday by EFF, maybe you'll get the bigger picture."

realislandgyal_ wrote:

"Blah blah blah, if they’re innocent then why not say one single word? If they were his 'so called brothers' why the silence? All of a sudden their IG pages are private and comment sections are limited. If that doesn’t scream guilty then I don’t know what does. If they have nothing to hide, they would just tell the people they aren’t but instead, they're hiding and not saying anything. Stop playing the spokesperson role and let them speak for themselves because they are grown men. And you weren’t even there so st*u!! Unless you know something yourself."

_simple.vibes commented;

"We can understand you're defending/clearing your name. But calling EVERYONE INNOCENT???!!!! Now please don't be calling the whole world stupid for at least suspecting certain people BASED ON ACTUAL FOOTAGE!!!"

iamqaqamba_que wrote:

"Honestly dangerous. I think people who play with people's names should go to jail so they can see this is serious."

alfadeomega added:

"Mr Super Dupa. God protect your name from those rumours."

Police confirm AKA was assassinated

In related news, Briefly News reported that police have confirmed the fatal shooting of AKA was an assassination. The late rapper was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

During an interview on TV, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they had not doubt the rapper's murder was a hit, reports TimesLIVE. Supa Mega was out with friends when his shooter shot him in the head. His murder was caught on camera.

Fuming social media users took to Twitter and slammed police for confirming "the obvious". Many said they want the cops to find the killers of their favourite rapper.

