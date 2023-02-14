Yanga Chief has taken to social media to call out Nota Baloyi for making serious against AKA's friends who were with him in Durban

Nota claimed the people who were with the rapper when he died allegedly know who killed him on the fateful night

Reacting to Nota's claims, Yanga Chief dragged him and even revealed that Nota was turned away from AKA's house when he claimed to be from the SABC

Yanga Chief is furious after Nota Baloyi made serious accusations against AKA's friends. The controversial music exec claimed some of the people who were with AKA on the night he was shot dead allegedly had a hand in his murder.

Yanga Chief blasted Nota Baloyi over his comments about AKA’s murder. Image: @itsyangachief, @lavidanota

AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. His former manager Tibz also died on the fateful night. Some of the people who were with the late rapper include his bestie and business partner Don Design.

Taking to Twitter, Yanga Chief blasted Nota for blaming the people who were with Supa Mega in Durban for his untimely death. The rapper, who collaborated with AKA on a couple of hits, revealed that Nota was turned away from AKA's house because of his conspiracy theories, reports ZAlebs.

Yanga Chief revealed that Nota claimed to be from the SABC when he tried to get entry into AKA's home, adding that Nota is a "fraud".

Mzansi reacts to Yanga Chief's tweets over Nota Baloyi's accusations

Peeps took to Yanga Chief's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his posts. Some agreed with him while others sided with Nota.

@Maphupho_Amahle wrote:

"Nota's efforts to be relevant and sound smart are extremely exhausting and dangerous. How do you pretend to be the media just to gain access when people are grieving? This one is not it."

@ka_shuku said:

"If SA was a country, all those near him would have been investigated and Judas would have been found within 48hrs."

@mfanaweChannel commented:

"Some of his points are valid."

@GroomVuyo wrote:

"Good, thank you @Yanga_Co for speaking up this is too much. How I wish I could give Don a hug as he's going through the most, the trauma of loss of a loved one and the trauma of being accused of killing his friend/business partner."

@LordAustin5 said:

"Everyone is guilty until proven otherwise... Everyone must freely avail themselves and cellphones because that was too darn easy."

@MapheMaps added:

"Nota is disrespectful and for as long as people entertain his cr*p he's never gonna stop. Now he's trying to gain relevance at AKA's expense."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that the government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

