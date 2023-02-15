KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that AKA's murder in Durban on Friday night was indeed an assassination

The province's police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said from the evidence they've collected, they have no doubt Supa Mega's murder was a hit

Fuming South Africans slammed the police for confirming "the obvious" and urged them to find the killers of the hip-hop artist

Police have confirmed the fatal shooting of AKA was an assassination. The late rapper was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night, 10 February.

During an interview on TV, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they had no doubt the rapper's murder was a hit, reports TimesLIVE. AKA was out with friends when his shooter shot him in the head. Supa Mega's murder was caught on camera.

Mzansi reacts to police confirmation

Fuming social media users took to Twitter and slammed police for confirming "the obvious". Many said they want the cops to find the killers of their favourite rapper.

@SupermanBongi commented:

"We all knew that, can they get the perpetrators."

@CbuuFakude said:

"Mzansi citizens already confirmed that so they're late I mean duh it's not rocket science."

@QabaNtywenka wrote:

"Confirming the obvious! Lol, the jokes just write themselves."

@FranksonBrian commented:

"Haai but the KZN ANC has already said the shooter was well known in the community, why hasn't he been arrested yet?"

@Musharukw wrote:

"We know. Find the killers, not telling the public the obvious."

@likongheqing1 added:

"We already know that and we saw it with the CCTV footage that's been roaming around. It would be better if they could tell us they arrested the person who shot him or if they're interrogating a suspect who might be the mastermind behind the assassination."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The late artist's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Top ANC member Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. Supa Mega was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace rapper's murder.

The government official further said AKA's murder was a hit. SABC News reports that Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

