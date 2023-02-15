Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' family came out guns blazing at people accusing Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design, of being involved in the shooting that took the rapper's life

The Forbes' representative lawyer said Don and AKA were like brothers and wouldn't betray each other

Mzansi reacted, saying the family must stop being emotional and treat everyone as a suspect

AKA's family weighed in on the accusations against Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design. Peeps alleged that Don was to blame for the shooting because of the dodgy behaviour he displayed in the trending CCTV footage.

AKA's family said Don Design shouldn't be suspected of the rapper's untimely's death. Image: @don_design and @lynnforbesza

The Fela in Versace hitmaker left Mzansi and his family heartbroken after he and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down by unknown men on Durban's Florida Road. Since then, his supporters, known as the Megacy, have worked tirelessly to solve the "assassination" case.

According to ZAlebs, The Forbes' family lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, appeared on Newzroom Afrika to discuss the murder case, and the subject of Don Design being named as a suspect by Mzansi people was brought up. Baloyi ruled out the speculations, saying Don would never betray AKA as they were like brothers.

"I spoke to him last night and yesterday as he was also at the house, you know people are blaming him for this thing but then we all know that Don Design is not that type of a person. He is almost like a child to the Forbes' that's why he is welcomed at the house. Nobody is pointing any fingers at him apart from the people on social media," said the lawyer.

Mzansi people say AKA's family shouldn't trust anyone

@ThisIsColbert shared a video of Rudolph explaining how Don isn't involved in the "assassination", and peeps said everyone should be treated as a suspect.

@NkholoMogale said:

"But he still needs to be questioned about whether or not he could identify the second shooter behind the Hyundai. I don't wanna speculate about communication but he was close."

@Magical_Kaye shared:

"A lot of times these days we've seen that those closest are the real suspects. You can't look at that video and not think that any of his friends were not in on it. Trust no one."

@wise30152072 posted:

"The only thing Siya and Don can do at this point is to help identify these hitmen."

@ThabangAubreyN1 replied:

"Honestly, at this point and time, everyone must just put feelings and loyalty aside because it is not factual. Everyone closer to him should be treated as suspect until they're proven otherwise because wow."

@xoliswawushe commented:

"The Forbes are playing it safe with that statement. At this point, they need proof."

@bucie_SZ also said:

"The people who know you very well always lead you to your downfall."

@ndlovulele_87 added:

"He looked very dodgy in that CCTV footage. Hopefully, the police took everyone's phone who was on the scene and Don has already been set up with sketch artists because he saw the shooters."

